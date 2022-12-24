Vikings vs. Giants Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 16

Follow along as the Vikings take on the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Something tells me this game might come down to the wire.

The Vikings are set to take on the Giants on Saturday, and it's a matchup between the two teams who lead the NFL in one-score games. The Vikings have played in ten of them, winning all ten. The Giants have played in 11, going 8-2-1. These teams have just one multi-score victory between them all season, and it was the Vikings back in the season opener against the Packers.

This should be an interesting one. The Vikings are coming off of the biggest comeback in NFL history and are looking to complete their home schedule with an 8-1 record at U.S. Bank Stadium. They'd also like to stay ahead of the 49ers in the race for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The Giants, meanwhile, are hoping to hold off teams like the Lions and Seahawks and secure a wild card spot over the final three weeks of the season.

Keep an eye on Justin Jefferson, who needs a big game to stay within reach of Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yardage record. Dalvin Cook will also be fed often against a struggling Giants run defense. When New York has the ball, they'll look to get Saquon Barkley going and use Daniel Jones' dual-threat abilities to move the ball.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.

Second quarter

15:00 — What a play by Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah. He punched the ball out of the hands of Daniel Bellinger and scooped it up himself. That's a little glimpse into the future.

First quarter

Vikings 7, Giants 0

3:17 — The Vikings get on the board first, with T.J. Hockenson catching a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to cap an 84-yard drive. Earlier on the series, Justin Jefferson broke Randy Moss's single-season Vikings receiving record. The Vikings' defense has two stops so far.