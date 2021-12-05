Vikings vs. Lions Live Score Updates: NFL Regular Season Week 13

Follow along as the Vikings take on the winless Lions in Detroit.

Can you believe it's week 13 of the NFL season already? Time flies.

The 5-6 Vikings are in Detroit today to take on the 0-10-1 Lions in a game that is a must-win for Minnesota for a multitude of obvious reasons. They need this win to get back to .500 and keep pace in the NFC wild card race, but they also simply need it to avoid the embarrassment of handing the Lions their first victory of the season.

The Vikings are pretty shorthanded in this game, which isn't ideal. They're without Dalvin Cook, Christian Darrisaw, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter, and Everson Griffen. That's seven starters, including five on the defensive side of the ball. The offensive line and linebacker corps are going to look a lot different today.

Still, there's no excuse for losing this game, regardless of who may or may not be available today. As long as the Vikings have Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, and others, they have all they need to get the win. Getting Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson back against a Lions offense missing D'Andre Swift helps, too.

From left to right, the Vikings' offensive line is Oli Udoh, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Mason Cole, and Brian O'Neill. That's three changes from the last few games, including a risky experiment with Udoh moving from RG to LT.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game, and follow me on Twitter for additional analysis and highlights.

Second Quarter

9:45 — This is going quite poorly for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins was stripped after the refs missed a facemask penalty, and the Lions quickly marched down and scored another touchdown. Minnesota desperately needs to respond her

Lions 7, Vikings 6

13:50 — The Lions' offense has woken up. Two straight throws from Jared Goff to T.J. Hockenson over the middle of the field result in a touchdown for Detroit, who takes its first lead.

First Quarter

Vikings 6, Lions 0

0:59 — Poor red zone play leads to another field goal attempt for the Vikings. Justin Jefferson has two big catches already, but not much else is working well for this offense. Adam Thielen hasn't returned to the game.

5:10 — A D.J. Wonnum unblocked sack caps an easy three and out for the Minnesota defense.

Vikings 3, Lions 0

6:49 — Another disappointing series for the Vikings' offense ends with a checkdown on third down, but they do get the lead on a Greg Joseph field goal.

9:40 — The Vikings respond right away by stuffing the Lions on fourth-and-1. They've got the ball back with great field position.

12:35 — More injury concerns for the Vikings. A WR screen to Adam Thielen is unsuccessful on third-and-9, and Thielen appeared to get his left ankle rolled up on. He had to exit the game.