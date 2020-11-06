On the surface, the Vikings' Week 9 game might not seem like the most exciting one. It pits the 2-5 Vikings against the 3-4 Lions in a matchup of NFC North teams who likely won't be playoff participants this season.

However, there are actually a ton of storylines that make this one interesting. Can the Vikings finally win a game at home and put together two straight victories within the division? Will the Lions snap a five-game losing streak against Minnesota and get back to .500? What will Everson Griffen and Adrian Peterson do in their returns to Minneapolis?

There are countless notable players, Griffen and Peterson among them, who will factor into the outcome of this game. Let's take a look at four key players to watch on Sunday, with one from each offensive and defensive unit. We're avoiding the likes of Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Matthew Stafford (who still needs to be activated from Reserve/COVID if he's going to play) and other big names.

Lions Offense: TE T.J. Hockenson

With star wide receiver Kenny Golladay out, Stafford – or Chase Daniel – will have to turn to the Lions' secondary weapons on offense. At receiver, that means a lot of Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola. Mike Zimmer and the Vikings will undoubtedly place a lot of attention on Jones, considering he burned them for a four-touchdown game last year.

But another player to watch in the Detroit passing game is Hockenson, the second-year tight end from Iowa. The No. 8 overall pick in 2019 is a tough matchup because of his size and athleticism. He posted a season-high 65 receiving yards last week, and prior to that had scored a touchdown in three straight games. The emerging Hockenson could see plenty of targets this week, especially in the red zone.

Vikings Defense: LB Eric Wilson

The Vikings have the fourth-worst turnover differential in the NFL at -6, which has been one of the main driving forces behind their slow start to the season. Having 12 giveaways on offense (11 belonging to Kirk Cousins) has hurt, but equally concerning is that they have a mere six takeaways in seven games. The Vikings are on pace for just 14 after having 31 last season. One came via a Mike Boone forced fumble on special teams, so Zimmer's defense has just five.

Of those five, four have ended up in the hands of Wilson. He has two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, making him one of just three players in the NFL with more than one of each (the others are cornerbacks: the Patriots' J.C. Jackson and the Ravens' Marcus Peters). Wilson has constantly found himself in the right place at the right time this season. With Anthony Barr out for the season, he's taken advantage of the chance to play a full-time role alongside Eric Kendricks. The Vikings need Wilson to play at a high level to help slow down guys like Hockenson, Swift, and Peterson. Maybe he'll even come up with his fifth takeaway of the year.

Vikings Offense: WR Justin Jefferson

In Jefferson's last two road games, including last weekend against the Packers, he has six catches for 49 yards. In his last two home games, he has 16 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns. If that trend continues, the Vikings' rookie sensation is poised for another big performance at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Every week, Jefferson has a chance to break records – or at least stay on pace to do so. He only needs 42 yards this week to pass Stefon Diggs for the most receiving yards in Vikings history in a player's first eight games, and 138 yards would set the NFL record in that department. Jefferson should be able to hold his own against Lions corners Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah (a fellow rookie).

Lions Defense: DE Romeo Okwara

The "revenge game" for Peterson and Griffen is a fun storyline, but neither veteran is the Lions' best player at their respective position. At running back, rookie D'Andre Swift poses more of a threat to the Vikings' defense. And at defensive end, the biggest game-wrecker the Lions have is Okwara. He leads Detroit with 30 pressures and five sacks this season and will be a handful for Riley Reiff or Brian O'Neill, depending on where he lines up.

Okwara is the biggest playmaker on a Lions defense that doesn't have many of them. He uses his length effectively and appears to have expanded his toolbox as a pass rusher this season.

