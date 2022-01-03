Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Vikings vs. Packers Live Score Updates: Sunday Night Football, NFL Week 17

    Follow along for updates as Sean Mannion and the Vikings look to keep their season alive at Lambeau Field.
    Author:

    It's simple: win, and the Vikings are still alive. Lose, and their season is over.

    With the Eagles winning earlier on Sunday, the Vikings would be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose to the Packers on Sunday night. A victory would keep them in the mix heading into next week's regular season finale against the Bears.

    The problem? Winning isn't exactly an easy proposition. Not only are they facing Aaron Rodgers and the team with the NFL's best record in front of a raucous Lambeau Field crowd, they're doing it without their quarterback. Kirk Cousins went on the COVID list on Friday, meaning Sean Mannion will make the first meaningful start of his seven-year career tonight. The longtime backup has two previous starts in Week 17 games with nothing on the line, recording 0 touchdowns and turning the ball over five times in those games.

    The stakes are a little higher for Mannion tonight. He'll try to take down Rodgers, lead a massive upset as a 13-point underdog, and keep the Vikings' playoff dreams alive.

    The Vikings are also without Adam Thielen, Michael Pierce, and Cameron Dantzler in this game, among others. They'll need their defense to step up and keep Rodgers and company from racking up points. If they're going to win this game, Mannion has to get a lot of help from his defense, special teams, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson.

    Read More

    A blowout seems like the most likely outcome, but you never know in the NFL. The Vikings still haven't lost a game by more than eight points this season, so many they'll find a way to keep it close once again — and maybe even win their third straight over the rival Packers.

    Follow along below for updates on the game's big plays and follow me on Twitter for additional commentary and analysis from Lambeau Field.

    Live Score Updates

    First Quarter

    9:06 — The Vikings play aggressive and it doesn't work out, as Mannion throws incomplete to C.J. Ham on fourth and short near midfield. Now a big ask for the defense.

    Packers 3, Vikings 0

    11:48 — A strong Packers opening drive stalls in the red zone and they settle for a 3-0 lead in this game. Davante Adams had two catches for 49 yards to get them down the field.

    USATSI_15143802
    News

    Vikings vs. Packers Live Score Updates: Sunday Night Football, NFL Week 17

    just now
    USATSI_16885267 (3)
    News

    Vikings-Packers Inactives: Cameron Dantzler, Michael Pierce Out for Minnesota

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17208293
    News

    Vikings-Packers Spread Moves By a Touchdown With Sean Mannion in for Kirk Cousins at QB

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17412142
    News

    Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Cameron Dantzler, Michael Pierce, Tyler Conklin

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17164866
    News

    Sean Mannion, Not Kellen Mond, to Start at QB for Vikings vs. Packers at Lambeau Field

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17411970
    News

    Vikings Place QB Kirk Cousins on COVID List, So He's Out for Sunday Night vs. Packers

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_11755484
    News

    Jared Allen Named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist For Second Consecutive Year

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17412804
    News

    NFC Playoff Picture: Minnesota Vikings Paths to the Postseason, Tiebreaker Scenarios

    Dec 30, 2021