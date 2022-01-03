Vikings vs. Packers Live Score Updates: Sunday Night Football, NFL Week 17

Follow along for updates as Sean Mannion and the Vikings look to keep their season alive at Lambeau Field.

It's simple: win, and the Vikings are still alive. Lose, and their season is over.

With the Eagles winning earlier on Sunday, the Vikings would be eliminated from playoff contention if they lose to the Packers on Sunday night. A victory would keep them in the mix heading into next week's regular season finale against the Bears.

The problem? Winning isn't exactly an easy proposition. Not only are they facing Aaron Rodgers and the team with the NFL's best record in front of a raucous Lambeau Field crowd, they're doing it without their quarterback. Kirk Cousins went on the COVID list on Friday, meaning Sean Mannion will make the first meaningful start of his seven-year career tonight. The longtime backup has two previous starts in Week 17 games with nothing on the line, recording 0 touchdowns and turning the ball over five times in those games.

The stakes are a little higher for Mannion tonight. He'll try to take down Rodgers, lead a massive upset as a 13-point underdog, and keep the Vikings' playoff dreams alive.

The Vikings are also without Adam Thielen, Michael Pierce, and Cameron Dantzler in this game, among others. They'll need their defense to step up and keep Rodgers and company from racking up points. If they're going to win this game, Mannion has to get a lot of help from his defense, special teams, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson.

A blowout seems like the most likely outcome, but you never know in the NFL. The Vikings still haven't lost a game by more than eight points this season, so many they'll find a way to keep it close once again — and maybe even win their third straight over the rival Packers.

Follow along below for updates on the game's big plays and follow me on Twitter for additional commentary and analysis from Lambeau Field.

First Quarter

9:06 — The Vikings play aggressive and it doesn't work out, as Mannion throws incomplete to C.J. Ham on fourth and short near midfield. Now a big ask for the defense.

Packers 3, Vikings 0

11:48 — A strong Packers opening drive stalls in the red zone and they settle for a 3-0 lead in this game. Davante Adams had two catches for 49 yards to get them down the field.