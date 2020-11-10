Vikings Waive Ben Gedeon Due to Failed Physical, Place Holton Hill on IR

Among several roster moves made by the Vikings on Tuesday were two related to injuries. The team waived linebacker Ben Gedeon with a failed physical and placed former starting cornerback Holton Hill (foot) on injured reserve.

This is a tough break for Gedeon, who has had an injury-plagued NFL career since being drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round in 2017. The Michigan product started 17 games over his first two seasons and mostly stayed healthy. He was the team's No. 3 linebacker, usually playing around 30 or 40 percent of the defensive snaps and also contributing heavily on special teams.

Gedeon's role stayed the same early in 2019 before concussion issues derailed his season. He missed most of the second half, entered the 2020 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, and was never activated up to this point. Now, he has failed a physical and is no longer with the team.

While his style of play was suited better for previous eras of football, Gedeon still brought value as a physical, run-stopping linebacker.

With Gedeon never able to be medically cleared, Cameron Smith missing the season while he recovers from open-heart surgery, and Anthony Barr being knocked out for the year in Week 2, the Vikings have had to bring in reinforcements at linebacker. They added Hardy Nickerson Jr., Ryan Connelly, and Todd Davis at various points earlier this season.

Hill has also struggled to stay on the field for the Vikings for various reasons. The 2018 UDFA out of Texas showed promise in a rotational role as a rookie, but was suspended for eight games for two separate drug-related offenses in 2019.

Hill was in line for a big role this season with so many cornerbacks departing this offseason. He looked like the Vikings' best cornerback at times during training camp and opened the season as a starter on the outside. But four games into this year, he suffered a foot injury and hasn't played since.

It was curious that the Vikings held out for so long to place Hill on IR, considering he hasn't played or practiced in nearly six weeks. They must've thought there was a chance he could return but have now realized that an IR stay is necessary. He won't be eligible to return from IR until Week 13 against the Jaguars, at the earliest.

Hill joins fellow Week 1 starter Mike Hughes and Week 7 fill-in Mark Fields II on injured reserve. The Vikings played Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd, and Chris Jones as their three corners against the Lions. They're hoping to get Cameron Dantzler back soon and also have Harrison Hand and recent acquisition Dylan Mabin available for depth.

With Hill now on IR, the Vikings have ten defensive players on their IR, Non-Football Injury, and opt-out lists.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.