Vikings Waive CB Amari Henderson, Getting Roster Down to 85 Players

The Vikings have made their first round of five roster cuts in a three-step process to get down to 53.

The Vikings have waived cornerback Amari Henderson, the team announced on Tuesday. This gets the roster down to 85 players, which was required as of this afternoon.

Henderson signed with Minnesota earlier this offseason after impressing as a tryout player at rookie minicamp, along with offensive tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk. However, the Wake Forest product was unable to climb up the team's depth chart at cornerback throughout OTAs and training camp. Henderson did not play on defense at all in the Vikings' preseason opener, seeing just two snaps on special teams.

They now have eight cornerbacks on the roster.

The Vikings previously waived defensive end Jordan Brailford, long snapper Turner Bernard, wide receiver Blake Proehl (injured), and kicker Riley Patterson (injured). Proehl and Patterson will revert to the team's injured reserve list when they clear waivers.

Everyone on the 85-man roster is now safe for another week. The roster has to be down to 80 players by Tuesday, August 24th at 3 p.m. central, and it will then be cut down to the regular season size of 53 before Tuesday the 31st. After that, the Vikings can assemble their practice squad with players who clear waivers — and perhaps add players waived by other teams.

Some players who could be in the next wave of five cuts include Ksiezarczyk, WR Warren Jackson, DT Zeandae Johnson, WR Myron Mitchell, DT Jordon Scott, C Cohl Cabral, QB Nate Stanley, S Luther Kirk, CB Dylan Mabin, LB Ryan Connelly, and G Dakota Dozier.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.