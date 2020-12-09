Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: No Rudolph, Smith, or Kendricks

The Vikings were down several key players at their first practice of the week in preparation for a huge game against the Buccaneers on Sunday. All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks and tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. were absent from Wednesday's practice and are among nine important names on a lengthy injury report.

Kendricks was a late scratch from last Sunday's game against the Jaguars after aggravating a calf injury during pregame warmups. Todd Davis filled in admirably, but it was clear that the Vikings sorely missed having arguably their most valuable defensive player out there.

"It was definitely unexpected," fellow linebacker Eric Wilson said. "For me, my position changed completely from playing outside to that inside backer position. It was a little shocking. EK is a great player, he’s a leader out there. He was definitely helping on the sidelines and I could hear him out there making some checks for us which really helps."

Getting Kendricks back to lead the defense and help against Rob Gronkowski, Ronald Jones, and the rest of the Tampa Bay offense would be massive, but the fact that he didn't practice today isn't a great sign.

The Vikings are also very shorthanded at tight end at the moment. Smith has missed three of the past four games with groin and back injuries, though it's just the back that's keeping him out right now. Rudolph was slowed by a foot injury against the Jaguars and appears to also be in danger of missing Sunday's game.

With Brandon Dillon on injured reserve, the Vikings were down to one single tight end (Tyler Conklin) at Wednesday's practice. They are reportedly set to sign Hale Hentges as an emergency TE, but it's unlikely that he'll be able to play against the Bucs, according to Chris Tomasson.

Backup running back Alexander Mattison also didn't practice Wednesday as he recovers from having an appendectomy last week.

The Vikings had five players listed as limited participants in practice, including over half of the offensive line. Riley Reiff (ankle), Ezra Cleveland (ankle), and Garrett Bradbury (abdomen) are all a little banged up after playing all 94 offensive snaps last week.

Cornerback Jeff Gladney (calf) left the Jaguars game but could be on track to return this week. The Vikings would love to have Gladney available against Brady and his stable of talented receivers. Defensive end D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) was also limited after missing last week's game.

