Vikings Working Out Quarterbacks Case Cookus and Jackson Erdmann on Monday

The Vikings are working out quarterbacks Case Cookus and Jackson Erdmann on Monday, per reports. They need at least one more QB as a camp body after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19 and Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were identified as close contacts.

Jake Browning was the only QB available for the Vikings' night practice at TCO Stadium on Saturday. He took advantage of the unique opportunity and impressed with a strong performance, but the Vikings don't want to be stuck with one QB for any further practices.

As a high-risk close contact due to being unvaccinated, Cousins has to isolate for five days, meaning the earliest he can return to practice is Thursday. Stanley is also believed to be unvaccinated, which is why he had to isolate as well. Browning is vaccinated and therefore did not have to isolate, per NFL protocols.

Cookus, 25, played his college football at FCS program Northern Arizona, throwing for over 12,000 yards with a 105/21 touchdown to interception ratio. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but was waived in August. He briefly spent time with the Broncos earlier this year and has also worked out for the Cowboys recently.

Erdmann is a local kid. The Rosemount native starred at St. John's University, a D-III school that also produced offensive lineman Ben Bartch, a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2020. The 6'4" Erdmann put up ridiculous numbers in the MIAC, with back-to-back seasons of 47 touchdown passes in 2018 and 2019. As a senior, he also passed for over 5,000 yards.

Since then, Erdmann has played in the Fan Controlled Football league for the Wild Aces, winning the championship of that league in its inaugural season. He worked out at Minnesota's pro day earlier this year, trained with Adam Thielen and other Vikings players this summer, and also worked out for the Vikings last weekend when they needed a QB to throw to Dede Westbrook. After the news about the Vikings losing three QBs to COVID protocols came out, Erdmann took to Twitter to tell the team he was available. Now he'll get his wish of another workout.

The Vikings will have at least one open roster spot when they put Bisi Johnson on injured reserve, and could have more space if Cousins goes on the Reserve/COVID list. It also wouldn't surprise me if the Vikings simply cut Stanley, given that he's clearly been the fourth-best QB in training camp so far. It's not worth it to have an unvaccinated QB4.

Monday is the first day of padded practices for the Vikings. At least one of Cookus and Erdmann will presumably sign a contract and be out there for practice after their workout.

