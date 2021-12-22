Will Vikings WR Adam Thielen Play Against the Rams? He's 'On a Faster Track Than Most'

If we've learned anything from the past couple weeks, it's that the Vikings miss Adam Thielen.

The veteran wide receiver and two-time Pro Bowler is the ultimate red zone weapon and third down security blanket for Kirk Cousins, especially because the two have such a great rapport developed over four years of playing with each other. So when Thielen went down with a high-ankle sprain in the opening minutes of the Vikings' Week 13 loss to the Lions, it was a major loss.

Maybe the Vikings win that game in Detroit if Thielen stays healthy. After all, they put up just three field goals on their first six drives after he left the contest. They were able to pull out wins over the Steelers and Bears, but Kirk Cousins' combined stats from those games — 26 for 55 (47%) for 303 yards, 4 TDs, and 3 INTs — tell the story. K.J. Osborn is a talented player, but there's no way those numbers are quite that bad with a healthy Thielen in the mix.

Mike Zimmer said Thielen was close to playing against the Bears on Monday night. Thielen tested out the ankle on the field in warmups, but ultimately felt like he wasn't going to be effective enough to help the team win.

"It felt good, I just wouldn’t have been able to perform and help this team win," Thielen said. "At the end of the day, it’s not about me playing and it’s not about me at all. It’s about what is it going to take to help this team win, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that on Monday night. ... I’ve made the mistake in the past of trying to push it too fast and get out there, and now I’m out six weeks. So just trying to take it one day at a time and see how it feels. And then let the experts make the final decision. I’m just doing everything I can to be out there and feel good and help this team."

That's the smart approach. Returning from an injury too quickly, even when the games are so important this time of year, is never a good idea. As Thielen mentioned, he knows that all too well. Back in 2019, he injured his hamstring early in a victory over the Lions. After sitting out just one game, Thielen tried to return against the Chiefs, but aggravated the injury right away and ended up missing another four games after that. He didn't look like himself again until the wild card round of the playoffs.

So that's part of the decision, but it's also as simple as realizing that you have to be fairly close to 100 percent to be productive at a position like wide receiver.

"I just couldn’t explode the way I needed to," Thielen said. "I felt good but I just wouldn’t have been effective. I would’ve been limited and in the NFL, it’s hard enough at full speed, so to be limited, that’s not helping anybody. That’s how that decision was made."

The focus now turns to four days from now and the Vikings' huge game against the 10-4 Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium. Thielen feels good about his progress and is going to do everything he can to be out there, but once again, it'll come down to whether or not his ankle is ready.

"I think we’re on a faster track than most of these [high-ankle sprains]," he said. "I feel really good about where we’re at. I’ve got really good people around me that have been really helping me."

Getting some reps in practice would be a good start. Thielen hasn't practiced since the injury and was limited to doing light rehab work on the side during Wednesday's session. If he can get out there in a limited capacity on Thursday or Friday, that would be a big step. But even if he doesn't, there's a chance he could play on Sunday.

"At the end of the day, if I feel good enough to play and it takes until Sunday to do that, I have a ton of confidence that I could play at a high level," Thielen said. "Now, would I rather get reps and confidence during practice? Absolutely. I think it’s tough to go out there and work out and just say, alright, I’m good without having a live defense and making some of those cuts that you have to make against a defender. So I would prefer practicing and seeing how it is. But at the end of the day, I want to be out there. So whatever that takes and whatever the experts and people in this building think is best for that, I’m going to do."

It'll be a big situation to monitor all week because of how important Thielen is to the Vikings' offense and how crucial this upcoming game is to their playoff hopes. Justin Jefferson obviously exploded against the Lions in Thielen's absence, but he was limited to combined 11/126/2 line on 25 targets against the Steelers and Bears. Having Thielen back makes things easier for Cousins, Jefferson, and the entire offense. And with Jefferson likely to see a lot of Jalen Ramsey on Sunday, Thielen could have a chance for a big day if his body is ready.

They're all big games this time of the year, but this is essentially a must-win game for the Vikings' wild card hopes. That's why Thielen's status this week is so huge.

"Adam has been such a great player for us for as long as I've been here, and we have so many reps together so when he's out there it just enables you to really feel comfortable," Cousins said. "Knowing how smart of a player he is, how experienced he is and how many things we've been through together. My focus is not on if he's out there, it's if he's not. That's how I prepare. Getting myself and everybody else ready for if he's not. If he is, you have enough experience together that you lean on that then."

Other notes

The Vikings activated Alexander Mattison from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He'll presumably step back into the backup running back role with Kene Nwangwu sliding down to the No. 3 spot, although sometimes players aren't ready to go right away after coming off the COVID list, so we'll see. The Vikings haven't waived Wayne Gallman yet.

Starting right guard Mason Cole didn't practice on Wednesday, which could explain why Dakota Dozier was signed to the active roster on Tuesday. I'd imagine Oli Udoh would get the nod at RG on Sunday if Cole can't play, with Dozier likely active for depth. Clearly, the coaching staff doesn't trust rookie Wyatt Davis at all at this point. Udoh struggled mightily earlier this season, Cole was dominated by Akiem Hicks on Monday night, and Dozier was arguably the worst starting offensive lineman in the NFL last season, so there really are no ideal options with Aaron Donald coming to town.

