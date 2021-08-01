Vikings WR Bisi Johnson Tore His ACL in Practice, Will Miss All of 2021 Season

Vikings third-year wide receiver Bisi Johnson tore his ACL at Friday's training camp practice and will miss the entire 2021 season, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Johnson went down after a rep and was on the ground being evaluated by trainers for around 30 seconds before getting up and walking off the field under his own power. He went into the team's facility and later emerged with a large brace on his right leg. One day later, we know the injury is a lot more severe than it initially looked.

A seventh-round pick out of Colorado State in 2019, Johnson has 45 catches for 483 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons. He has filled in when some of the Vikings' top receivers have missed time, starting nine games and appearing in all 32. The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver has a career PFF grade above 66 and has the versatility to play on the outside or in the slot.

This is a tough blow to the Vikings' wide receiver depth, although it helps that they signed Dede Westbrook prior to the start of camp. With Westbrook still recovering from his own ACL tear nine months ago, K.J. Osborn and Chad Beebe have been taking most of the reps as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver with starters Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Osborn has been one of the biggest stories of camp so far with his strong play. Fifth-round rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette will also be a factor in that competition for the No. 3 job. The other receivers on Minnesota's roster are UDFAs Blake Proehl, Whop Philyor, Dan Chisena, and Myron Mitchell.

Johnson will focus on getting healthy for the 2022 season, which is the final year of his rookie contract.

The Vikings will have an open spot on their 90-man roster when Johnson is placed on Injured Reserve.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.