NewsGame DaySkol Section+
Search

Week 16 Was a Big One for Some Obscure Former Vikings

Remember Taylor Heinicke and Brandon Zylstra? They played a big part in one Week 16 game.
Author:
Publish date:

With the Vikings playing the first game of the week on Friday, Minnesota fans may or may not have tuned into some of the other matchups across the NFL on Saturday and Sunday. Those who did so may have found themselves surprised by the contributions of several obscure players who once donned Vikings purple.

There are plenty of prominent former Vikings who have had large roles all season long, or at least at various points in the year. Stefon Diggs might lead the NFL in receiving yards. Teddy Bridgewater has struggled as the starting QB in Carolina. Xavier Rhodes has had a big-time bounce-back year for the Colts. Adrian Peterson, Cordarrelle Patterson, Linval Joseph, Mackensie Alexander, and Andrew Sendejo are a few more examples of long-time Vikings who see the field every week somewhere else. Everson Griffen and Pat Elflein changed teams mid-season but are still around.

What stood out about this week is that it wasn't any of those guys who stood out. Instead, it was several former Vikings of the "deep-cut" variety. I'm talking about players who didn't do much in Minnesota and were probably forgotten about rather quickly by most fans.

Much of the action I'm referring to happened in the Washington-Carolina game. With Alex Smith out and Dwayne Haskins playing very poorly, Washington turned to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback late in a very important game. Remember him? The undrafted free agent was with the Vikings from 2015 to 2017, only playing in preseason games but creating a couple memorable moments during those exhibition contests.

Washington trailed Bridgewater's Panthers 20-6 when Haskins was benched for Heinicke in the fourth quarter, in part because of a special teams touchdown by another former Viking. Brandon Zylstra, a native of Spicer, MN, who was with the Vikings in 2018 and 2019, dove on a loose ball for the game's opening score.

Heinicke played well, going 12 of 19 for 137 yards and a touchdown, but it was too little, too late.

He might get another chance to start in a must-win game for Washington if Alex Smith isn't ready to play this Sunday night against the Eagles. Haskins was released by the team on Monday. It's wild to think that a team's playoff fate might end up in the hands of Heinicke.

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Falcons made things very interesting with the Chiefs thanks to a go-ahead touchdown catch by former Vikings first-round pick Laquon Treadwell. He has caught four passes for 34 yards over the past three weeks, but two of those catches have gone for TDs.

The Chiefs came back and won, but it was still a cool moment for Treadwell, who is considered one of the biggest Vikings busts in recent memory.

I was hoping for a Khari Blasingame or MyCole Pruitt touchdown against the Packers on SNF to keep the trend going, but alas.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter

USATSI_15365912_168388404_lowres
News

Week 16 Was a Big One for Some Obscure Former Vikings

USATSI_14742335_168388404_lowres (3)
News

How Week 17 Will Affect The Vikings' 2021 NFL Draft Slot

USATSI_13849267_168388404_lowres (1)
News

Browns Poach Alexander Hollins Off Vikings' Practice Squad

USATSI_15359695_168388404_lowres
News

Don't Overreact to the Vikings' Embarrassing Loss to the Saints

USATSI_15359698_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings' Defense Gashed by Alvin Kamara, Saints in Shootout Loss

USATSI_13875828_168388404_lowres
News

Saints vs. Vikings Live Score Updates

USATSI_13881333_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings-Saints Predictions, Picks: Who Wins on Christmas Day?

USATSI_15178151
News

Vikings-Saints Final Injury Report: Updates on Troy Dye, Todd Davis, C.J. Ham

USATSI_14937309_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings 2021 Mock Draft Roundup: Late December Edition