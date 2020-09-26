Week 3 NFL Picks: Vikings Lose Again, Ravens Finally Beat Chiefs

Another weekend of NFL action is here, and there are some good games in the Week 3 slate – particularly the primetime matchups on Sunday and Monday night. Here are my picks for each of the 15 games.

Note: home teams in BOLD.

Noon games

FALCONS over Bears

Sure, the Bears are 2-0 and the Falcons are 0-2. I still think Atlanta is the better team. Falcons win at home, even if Julio Jones is out.

BILLS over Rams

After two wins over weak opponents, it's time to find out if Josh Allen and the Bills can do it against a good team. I think they can.

BROWNS over Washington Football Team

This one will be close, with Washington getting plenty of pressure on Baker Mayfield. The Browns will rely on the running game to win this one at home.

Titans over VIKINGS

Unfortunately for the Vikings, these first two weeks didn't look like a fluke. This is a team with major holes at guard, defensive tackle, and cornerback, with a struggling quarterback and some key injuries not helping things either. The Vikings are probably still going to win 5-7 games because they have plenty of talent and some young players should improve, but I can't pick them to win this week based on what I've seen so far.

PATRIOTS over Raiders

The 2-0 Raiders are a fun story, but Cam Newton is a lot better than Drew Brees right now. Patriots bounce back.

49ers over GIANTS

It doesn't matter how many injuries the 49ers have. Nick Mullens will lead them to a win over an atrocious Giants team.

Bengals over EAGLES

Upset special. Call it a hunch, but I think Joe Burrow outduels Carson Wentz and picks up an impressive first career win.

STEELERS over Texans

The Steelers have the most dominant defense in the league and it isn't close. Deshaun Watson will be running for his life.

Late afternoon games

COLTS over Jets

The Jets are the worst team in the league and they're dealing with a bunch of injuries. Colts are going to win by a lot.

CHARGERS over Panthers

I can see this one being close, even without Christian McCaffrey. But I think Justin Herbert gets the job done.

Buccaneers over BRONCOS

Tom Brady is better than Jeff Driskel. That's just about all you need to know.

CARDINALS over Lions

Kyler Murray is going to feast. The Lions will keep pace in a shootout with Kenny Golladay back, but will eventually fall short.

SEAHAWKS over Cowboys

The best game of the daytime slate. This one should be a shootout, but I can't pick against Russell Wilson with the way he's playing right now.

Sunday Night Football

Packers over SAINTS

The Saints didn't look very good in a Monday night loss to the Raiders. They're better at home, but Aaron Rodgers will pull off the road win. No Davante Adams or Michael Thomas for this game is unfortunate for the viewing public.

Monday Night Football

RAVENS over Chiefs

This should be one of the five best games of the year. After losing to the Chiefs in 2018 and 2019, Lamar Jackson will get the better of Patrick Mahomes in this one. The Ravens' defense is on another level this year with the addition of Calais Campbell.

