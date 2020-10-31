Week 8 NFL Picks: Ravens Over Steelers, Dolphins Upset Rams

It's crazy to think that we're almost at the halfway point of the 2020 NFL season. The Week 8 slate has some fun rivalry games, including Steelers-Ravens, Seahawks-49ers, and Packers-Vikings. There's also Tua Tagovailoa's first career start and a historically big spread in Chiefs-Jets. Here are my straight-up picks for every single game.

Note: home teams in BOLD. Record last week: 9-4

Noon games

BILLS over Patriots

Cam Newton and the Patriots have looked downright horrendous over the past couple weeks. It's still tough to pick against Bill Belichick, but the Bills are pretty clearly the better team right now. Stefon Diggs should have a big day with Stephon Gilmore out.

Titans over BENGALS

Coming off of a tough loss against the Steelers, the Titans will be motivated to get back into the win column. There's potential for a shootout in every single Bengals game this year; Cincinnati's defense has been bad, but Joe Burrow and the offense are capable of putting up points in bunches. The Titans are really good, but an upset wouldn't stun me.

Colts over LIONS

I'm not sure I'm sold on the Lions as contenders, even with Everson Griffen in the fold. The Colts have had two full weeks to prepare for this game. I'm expecting a big day from rookie running back Jonathan Taylor.

PACKERS over Vikings

After watching their performance against the Falcons, it's very hard for me to think of a legitimate case for the Vikings winning this game. The only one I can come up with is that it would be very Vikings-y to have a great all-around performance out of nowhere after such a disappointing start. I think this will be a fairly high-scoring game, but I just don't know how this defense is going to get stops considering the current depth chart on the defensive line and at cornerback.

CHIEFS over Jets

No explanation needed. This would be one of the biggest sports upsets of the century.

DOLPHINS over Rams

Tua time! I have no idea if this pick will age well, but I'm buying in on the Tagovailoa hype. I think he leads the Dolphins to a win over a good Rams team in his first career start.

RAVENS over Steelers

This is the game of the week, by far. The Steelers are the NFL's last undefeated team and have been phenomenal all year long, but I think the Ravens match up with them quite well. The Baltimore defense – now featuring Yannick Ngakoue – will give Ben Roethlisberger problems, and Lamar Jackson will do just enough against the NFL's best front seven.

Late afternoon games

Chargers over BRONCOS

The Broncos are very bad, folks. Drew Lock is not a franchise quarterback, but do you know who is? Justin Herbert! Chargers win this one on the road.

Saints over BEARS

The Bears continue to crash and burn after an unsustainable start.

SEAHAWKS over 49ers

The Niners are rolling behind the brilliance of Kyle Shanahan. But I'm not picking Russell Wilson and the Seahawks to lose two straight games against divisional foes. DK Metcalf will have a big day in what should be a highly entertaining game.

Sunday Night Football

EAGLES over Cowboys

The Eagles aren't very good, but Carson Wentz is significantly better than Ben DiNucci. That's all that really matters here.

Monday Night Football

Buccaneers over GIANTS

The best team in the NFC against the worst team in the NFC probably won't make for a very competitive game on Monday night.

