Who Replaces Ed Donatell? 15 Candidates to Be the Vikings' Next Defensive Coordinator

The Vikings made a widely-expected move on Thursday, firing defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after one season. Donatell's defense struggled all season long and was the primary culprit in Minnesota's 31-24 loss to the Giants in the first round of the playoffs.

Now it's time for them to find a replacement.

"We will immediately begin our search to fill this critical role as we continue to build a championship standard for the Minnesota Vikings," Kevin O'Connell said as part of his statement announcing that Donatell won't be back in 2023.

The Vikings will undoubtedly cast a wide net as they look for their next DC. It'll take some time to conduct interviews and make this important decision.

For now, we can do some educated speculating. As the process begins, here are 15 logical potential candidates to be the Vikings' next defensive coordinator.

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero

This might be an unlikely one, considering Evero is getting interviews from teams with head coach vacancies. Denver recently blocked him from interviewing for the Falcons' DC vacancy, as that would be a lateral move. However, if Evero doesn't get a head coach job during this cycle and the Broncos' new head coach doesn't retain him, a move to Minnesota could be possible.

Evero was on Sean McVay's coaching staff from 2017-21, overlapping with O'Connell for two years. He then went to Denver to be their DC last year, leading a unit that finished 10th in DVOA and ninth in EPA per play.

Rams DC Raheem Morris

Morris is another coach who is in the mix to become a head coach soon, interviewing with the Colts and Broncos recently. He also received multiple interviews for the Vikings' opening last year (I wrote about him being a great candidate almost a year ago to the day.)

But there are only so many head coach vacancies and a lot of candidates to fill them. If Morris doesn't get one, perhaps he'd want to reunite with O'Connell. Earlier this month, Sean McVay gave his assistant coaches permission to look for new jobs. That was when it was unclear if McVay would return in 2023. He's since announced that he will be back, but coaches like Morris might still be able to make a lateral move if they desire.

Steelers LBs coach/senior defensive assistant Brian Flores

Flores served as the Dolphins' head coach for three years, getting fired despite going 19-14 in his final two seasons (2020-21). A year ago, he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination. Flores spent last season with the Steelers. Prior to his Dolphins tenure, he was an assistant under Bill Belichick for 11 seasons, coaching safeties and linebackers in New England. Flores is a highly-regarded defensive coach and leader.

Former Broncos HC Vic Fangio

If you believe the Vikings' problems were about coaching and personnel but not scheme, Fangio might be the ideal candidate for you. Donatell was his right-hand man for the last decade, from San Francisco to Chicago to Denver. Fangio, the originator of the scheme used by Brandon Staley and Jonathan Gannon and others, would theoretically be better at installing and coaching it than Donatell was.

Fangio spent last season consulting with Gannon and the Eagles after three years as the Broncos' head coach.

Seahawks associate head coach/defensive assistant Sean Desai

Desai, who recently interviewed with the Browns for their DC vacancy — they hired Jim Schwartz — should get another coordinator job soon. He was the Bears' DC for one season in 2021 after eight seasons as an assistant in Chicago. Desai is another Fangio disciple who is widely respected and would bring some different ideas to Minnesota.

Most notably, Desai interviewed with the Vikings last year before they ended up hiring Donatell. So there's already familiarity and interest there.

Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine

The most logical internal candidate on the Vikings' staff is Pettine, who O'Connell has a lot of respect for dating back to when he broke into coaching on Pettine's Browns staff in 2015. Pettine was the Packers' DC from 2018-20 and has been coaching in the NFL since 2002.

49ers passing game specialist/secondary coach Cory Undlin

Undlin has spent the past two seasons with the 49ers, who have been one of the league's top defenses under coordinator — and former Vikings head coach candidate — DeMeco Ryans. A native of St. Cloud, MN, the 51-year-old Undlin has been coaching in the NFL since 2004, primarily with defensive backs. He was the Lions' defensive coordinator in 2020.

Eagles passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson

Wilson is the Eagles' No. 2 behind Gannon, and the Vikings saw firsthand how good their defense is this season. He was previously with the Jets and Rams. Wilson, 40, also spent time on the scouting side before getting into coaching.

Former Wisconsin head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard

Leonhard overlapped with O'Connell when the two were playing for the New York Jets. After his NFL career ended, he returned to his alma mater as a coach, quickly becoming a highly-successful defensive coordinator. He was the Badgers' interim head coach last year after Paul Chryst was fired.

Ravens assistant head coach/D-line coach Anthony Weaver

The Vikings interviewed Weaver last year and could look at him as an option again this time. A former player with the Ravens and Texans, he's been coaching in the NFL since 2012. Weaver was the Texans' DC in 2020 and has been in Baltimore for the last two years.

Five more ideas

Former Rams/Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant (a rumored candidate in Minnesota last year)

(a rumored candidate in Minnesota last year) Rams DBs coach Jonathan Cooley

Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr.

Jets senior defensive assistant/CBs coach Tony Oden

Former Texans head coach Lovie Smith

