Why Jakobi Meyers probably doesn't make sense as a Vikings trade target
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requested a trade on Monday, which has caused many to speculate that the Vikings could be a fit for his services.
The Vikings have reportedly been scouring the wide receiver trade market as they seek immediate reinforcements during Jordan Addison's suspension and Jalen Nailor's hand injury. That's included discussion with the Panthers about Minnesota legend Adam Thielen, but the two sides have not been able to agree to terms on a deal thus far.
On paper, Meyers would be a great fit in Kevin O'Connell's offense. He's much younger than Thielen, can line up on the outside and in the slot, and has been consistently good for a while. Meyers is coming off of his first 1,000-yard season, but he had at least 800 yards in each of the three years before that with the Raiders and Patriots. He's the type of player who could help the Vikings survive Addison's absence and provide a season-long upgrade from Nailor at WR3.
The issue that makes a deal unlikely is that Meyers seems to want a new contract. He's headed into the final year of his deal, with a cap hit of around $15 million. The Raiders and Meyers' representation have had talks but are reportedly a ways apart.
Thus, Meyers probably doesn't make much sense as a target for the Vikings. They're obviously paying Justin Jefferson superstar money, and Addison will be in line for a big new contract within the next couple years. If you assume the Vikings want to keep Addison around as Jefferson's long-term running mate, they'll have to look to rookie-contract players like Tai Felton in the WR3 role instead of an expensive veteran like Meyers.
The scenario in which a Meyers trade might make sense is if he would be a rental for 2026 who could then net the Vikings a comp pick in the 2027 draft. But if he wants a new contract from the Raiders, why would he be content to be a rental in Minnesota? If Meyers ends up playing out the final year of his deal, he'd clearly be better suited to put up big pre-free agency numbers as the Raiders' WR1 than as the Vikings' WR3. Las Vegas signing 31-year-old Amari Cooper on Monday doesn't change that outlook too much.
Meyers can't be totally ruled out for a Vikings team that is exploring all of its options at receiver, but it's not something that seems particularly realistic.