Za'Darius Smith, J.C. Tretter, and 3 Other Top Free Agents the Vikings Could Still Sign

Through the first wave of free agency, the Vikings and their new leadership have been content to make a few minor moves as they operate within the constraints of a difficult salary cap situation.

Extending Kirk Cousins and restructuring the contracts of Harrison Smith and Adam Thielen made it clear that GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has no plans for a rebuild this offseason. The Vikings cleared up some cap space with those moves, and they went slightly younger and cheaper at defensive tackle by replacing Michael Pierce with Harrison Phillips. They also signed a starting LB (Jordan Hicks) and a couple depth players on offense, retained their kicker and punter, and let a few internal free agents (Tyler Conklin, Xavier Woods, Mason Cole) walk. Most recently, they paid Danielle Hunter's $18 million roster bonus to keep him in Minnesota.

Within the context of a "running it back" mentality, it's been a fairly standard free agency period. Phillips and Hicks appear to be solid pickups as quality veteran starters on defense, and the Vikings have in-house replacements for the three FAs who have signed elsewhere.

There hasn't been a big splash yet by the Vikings' new regime. Could that be coming? The Vikings still don't have a ton of cap space, but they can create nearly $14 million by converting Hunter's roster bonus into signing bonus and spreading it out. The contracts for players like Eric Kendricks or Dalvin Cook could also be restructured to create cap space.

Here are five big-name free agents who are still available and could make sense for the Vikings, starting with a pass-rusher who was in Minnesota for a visit on Monday.

EDGE Za'Darius Smith Smith is the most realistic and likely option on this list because we know that both sides have some interest in making it happen. He spent his Monday afternoon at the Vikings' TCO Performance Center in Eagan, meeting with the team's leadership and seeing the facility. That in-person visit also allowed the Vikings' medical staff to get information on the back injury that cost Smith nearly all of last season. Pairing Smith with Hunter on the edge could be a lethal combination in defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's 3-4 system. It was a couple years ago and both have dealt with injuries since then, but Smith and Hunter were No. 1 and 2 in the NFL in pressures in 2019 (93 for Smith, 88 for Hunter). Smith, who turns 30 in September, had 26 sacks in his first two seasons with the Packers. The connections are there, with former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and outside linebackers coach Mike Smith both now assistants on Kevin O'Connell's Vikings staff. Playing for coaches he knows and alongside players like Hunter, Kendricks, and Hicks could be appealing for Smith. But it'll come down to price, as the Cowboys and Chiefs are also reportedly interested in his services. C J.C. Tretter Tretter instantly became the best interior offensive lineman available when he was released by the Browns last week. The president of the NFL Player's Association has been an ultra-reliable starting center for Cleveland over the past five seasons, starting 16 games every year and consistently grading as an elite pass protector and great run-blocker (per Pro Football Focus). The 31-year-old, who began his career with the Packers, would be a massive upgrade over Garrett Bradbury at center for the Vikings. Tretter won't be cheap. EDGE Jadeveon Clowney If the Vikings don't end up signing Smith, another way to make a splash at edge rusher would be to sign Clowney to a short-term deal. He's been on four different teams over the last four seasons, but Clowney remains a highly impactful player who should have plenty of good years left at age 29. He recorded nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games with the Browns last season. Clowney is one of best run-defending edge rushers in the NFL and has the athleticism to be used in a variety of ways as a pass rusher. Cleveland may try to bring him back, but could the Vikings get involved? CB Stephon Gilmore The Vikings need cornerbacks — badly. Right now, all they've got under contract is Cameron Dantzler and a couple unproven young players. The best corner on the market is Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and a five-time Pro Bowler. He had an incredible four-year run with the Patriots, shining as the premiere press-man corner in the NFL. Gilmore missed most of the first half of last season, but played well in eight games with the Panthers after returning to action. He'll be 32 in September but will be a huge short-term addition for whichever team lands him. CB Steven Nelson If the Vikings don't go after Gilmore, there are still plenty of intriguing corners out there. One option could be Nelson, who has been a reliable starter wherever he's gone. He was with the Eagles last year after two seasons in Pittsburgh and four in Kansas City. Nelson has eight interceptions over the past four seasons and is tough in run defense because of his physicality and toughness, which makes up for him being a bit undersized. He's not a huge name, but Nelson would be a strong addition for the Vikings. Minnesota could also re-sign Patrick Peterson and/or pursue other aging free agent corners. That group includes Kyle Fuller, Janoris Jenkins, Bryce Callahan, Robert Alford, Joe Haden, and Kevin King. They'll also have the opportunity to potentially add a corner like Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr., or Trent McDuffie in the first round of the draft.

