J.J. McCarthy Doesn't Seem Thrilled About Vikings' Kyler Murray Addition

Given the way last season went, J.J. McCarthy had to know a quarterback addition of some sort was coming. That doesn't mean he was thrilled when the Vikings signed seven-year veteran, two-time Pro Bowler, and former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray back in early March.

Murray's resume suggests he's the likely starter this year, even if it's been billed as a true competition between the former Cardinals QB and the Vikings' 23-year-old incumbent. Both quarterbacks spoke to the media after Wednesday's OTA practice at TCO Performance Center, and their respective answers regarding the dynamics of the QB room said a lot.

McCarthy spoke bluntly and without the same kind of smiley, positive demeanor we've seen from him for most of the two years since the Vikings drafted him tenth overall. It was fairly clear that he's not exactly pleased to be in this situation heading into his third season, which is understandable.

"Look, the organization made a decision that they feel like is gonna improve the depth and quality of the room," McCarthy said of the Murray addition. "They feel like they made that decision. All I'm thinking about is continuing the upward trajectory that I set for myself last season, that last quarter of the season, and continuing to be the best version of me every single day."

J.J. McCarthy speaks to reporters on May 27, 2026 | Will Ragatz

McCarthy said he's been told it will be a "true competition," which has been the public messaging from the Vikings since the move was made. He repeatedly said he's only focused on what he can control on a daily basis. "I'm going to work my tail off," he said. "It doesn't matter what the situation is around me."

Things got interesting when McCarthy was asked about his relationship with Murray so far. He didn't quite describe them as best friends.

"It's just like two guys in a classroom," he said. "He sits on one side. I sit on the other side. And it's the coaches' responsibility to teach us and coach us."

Is there any awkwardness that comes with that dynamic?

"It's just like the same feeling when you're in high school and there's another person on the other side of the room. That's just kind of how it is. I wouldn't say there's any awkwardness."

What about disappointment on his end when the signing occurred?

"Then I would be disappointed if the rain fell," he responded. "That's out of my control. At the end of the day, I've just got to focus on what I can do to be the best quarterback for this football team."

Murray's media session felt a bit different. He spoke with the demeanor of a guy who's been in the NFL for a while now and has experienced both success and adversity at the highest level. Going into his eighth season, Murray is a veteran and an established starter in the league. That came across when he was asked about his relationship with McCarthy since coming to Minnesota.

"It's been great," Murray said. "Obviously, I know he's a younger guy, so any way I can help him, obviously I've played seven years now going on eight, so I'm considered a veteran even though I don't see myself as that. Give him any knowledge that he needs. We're both competitors. I know we both want what's best for the team."

Asked if McCarthy has been receptive to his words, Murray said "of course" and described him as "overly acceptive." "He's always communicating, asking questions, stuff like that, so it's been good."

Both quarterbacks took first-team reps at Tuesday's practice and made plenty of good throws. But for as much as the Vikings can bill it as a legitimate competition, Murray's track record suggests he's the clear favorite. He spoke like someone who expects to be the starter this year.

Kyler Murray after Vikings OTAs on May 27 | Will Ragatz

The Vikings aren't giving up on McCarthy by any means. They're hoping this addition motivates the former Michigan star, who will need to take a big leap this offseason to have a chance to win the job. The initial indications are that McCarthy is motivated and probably a bit ticked off, which may not be a bad thing.

"I have a drive that's been driving me since fifth grade when I decided to be at this level and perform really well at this level," McCarthy said. "That's the same drive that's running through me today."

"My confidence is unshakeable," said Murray, who spoke about the Vikings' weapons and adjusting to a new offense. "That's how I feel about myself. Regardless of what happens day to day, I know the next day I'm coming out here giving my best effort. Put my best foot forward and give whatever the team needs. That's what you're getting with me, as far as confidence goes. You won't see me waver."

And just like that, a fascinating quarterback situation is off and rolling in Minnesota.