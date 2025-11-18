Cris Carter says the game will either slow down or J.J. McCarthy 'won't be that good'
Through five games, J.J. McCarthy is reminding Vikings fans more of Christian Ponder than Daunte Culpepper. Vikings Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter knows a thing or two about Culpepper since he played with him in the early 2000s, his opinion of the current QB situation is one worth hearing.
Carter, in an interview Monday with KFAN-FM 100.3's Dan Barreiro, said the only thing Culpepper and McCarthy have in common is that they both took over the starting job in their second year while playing with explosive offensive weapons.
"Daunte sat his first year. We were very, very explosive," Carter said. "The thing about Daunte that was easy to see was, Daunte was going to be a superstar in the league. His running ability was fearless, and he was a problem. Daunte's anticipation throwing the football was superior to what we saw yesterday. Daunte's ability to throw the ball with different velocities and speeds was definitely superior."
"And by the way in that first year, there was two guys by the name of Moss and Carter, and there was no game that we dropped five balls like I saw them dudes drop [on Sunday]," Carter added. "Indoors, perfect conditions, 150 yards passing. That's where I would stop the comparisons to Daunte Culpepper."
Carter isn't seeing Culpepper-like traits from McCarthy.
"He's a quarterback that has some athleticism, but [on Sunday], none of that was utilized. I see a guy that the game, sometimes, is faster than him. I see a guy that, sometimes, he shortens his drop and doesn't get deep enough and patient enough that, then he's trying to catch up and throw the football, and typically it makes the ball sail. Sometimes his elbow is too low. The fundamentals in the pocket, all those things are real. I do enjoy watching quarterback play, but right now, he looks like almost any other first-rounder to play five games, start in five games," Carter said.
Do McCarthy's big misses on throws to wide-open receivers give him pause?
"Of course. Because, at this point, even on your fifth start, there are some simple things that you should be able to do and not struggle," Carter said. "Yesterday, [Kevin O'Connell] was trying to give him some easy things to do, and he couldn't even do those. It's not only J.J. I compare J.J. to every other quarterback, every other journeyman that's been in KOC's system... the quarterbacks, all of them have performed at a higher rate, completion-wise, than J.J. All of them. Josh Dobbs. All of them."
Carter has heard O'Connell's explanation for McCarthy's struggles, largely pointing to fundamentals and technique, but Carter worries that the game might not slow down for the 22-year-old.
"That plays a role, but the good players, the game slows down. The game has not slowed down for him. At some point, the game will slow down, or at some point, he won't be that good. One of those two things is going to happen," Carter said.
The pressure is mounting in Minnesota, and the only person capable of reducing it is McCarthy. His next opportunity to calm everyone down comes in one of the most daunting places to play as the Vikings play at Lambeau Field in a must-win game against the Packers on Sunday.