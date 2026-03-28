Former Arizona Teammate Expects Huge Year for Kyler Murray in Minnesota

A former Cardinals teammate of Kyler Murray is expecting a big bounce-back season for the Vikings' new quarterback in 2026. Veteran running back Chase Edmonds, who overlapped with Murray from 2019-21, believes Minnesota was a great landing spot for the former No. 1 overall pick.

After dealing with some injuries in recent years and then being released by Arizona this offseason, Murray is going to be more motivated than ever, Edmonds told former Cardinals beat writer Kyle Odegard in an interview for Casino Guru News.

"For the Minnesota fans, I would just say that they are going to get the best version of Kyler Murray, one the NFL has not seen," Edmonds said. "When Kyler Murray first entered the NFL, he never experienced adversity. When you finally experience that adversity this late in your career? This version of Kyler, he’s going to be more motivated than he’s ever been in his entire life."

Murray has plenty of reason to be eager to prove himself again in 2026. A two-time Pro Bowler earlier in his career with the Cardinals, he missed time due to injury in three of the last four seasons and was released by Arizona this offseason. Due to offset language in his previous contract, that meant he was able to sign a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Vikings — one that includes a no-tag clause. If he plays well in Minnesota, Murray will be set up to cash in as a free agent next year.

Edmonds expects that to happen. He thinks, as many do, that the Vikings were among the best possible destinations for Murray, with their coaching staff and a roster featuring several stars.

"Kevin O’Connell is going to show Kyler football through a different lens he has not been shown before," Edmonds told Odegard. "I have that much admiration for how KOC runs his offense. I think it’s going to be a perfect match in Minnesota. ... It was a s***show at times last year with the quarterback inconsistency, but then you look up and they won nine football games. I think they have the best overall coaching staff in the NFL with KOC and Brian Flores."

Edmonds believes Murray and the Vikings have big things in store for them in 2026. He's expecting an NFC North title, a third Pro Bowl for Kyler, and the Comeback Player of the Year award as well.

"I think he really reminds people of just how talented he is."

Chase Edmonds and Kyler Murray in 2019 | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

As a former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman winner, the spotlight has been on Murray throughout his career. And because he's had some inconsistency at times, different narratives have emerged. There's been criticism of his work ethic, memes about his love of Call of Duty, and a perception — stemming in part from an independent study clause in his 2022 contract extension — that he wasn't always doing everything he could behind the scenes to be set up for success.

Several of Murray's former Cardinals teammates have pushed back against that idea over the years. Edmonds can be added to that list.

"Look, I have never once questioned Kyler Murray’s work ethic," Edmonds said. "I know the work he puts in day in and day out to be prepared at the highest level.

"When Kyler was younger, I do think he could have been helped, put in better positions, to really understand the grind it may take to play the quarterback position. I do. But I don’t think that’s all on him, bro. To me, that’s from the top of the organization on down. When you draft a franchise player like that, you need to figure out how to mold him. Put people around him that are truly going to push him and help him grow. But in terms of work ethic? I’ve never questioned that."

Murray, who turns 29 this summer, has come a long way since the Cardinals made him the face of their franchise at 21 years old. A big opportunity in a new situation lies in front of him in 2026.