Vikings' Contract Restructure Details Emerge; Big 2027 Cap Hits Await

After multiple days of the Vikings reportedly restructuring contracts of key players like Justin Jefferson, Christian Darrisaw, T.J. Hockenson, and others, specific information is now being revealed about each player's updated contract.

Details have also been revealed for players the Vikings added in free agency or re-signed before the start of the 2026 league year. The lone exception so far is linebacker Eric Wilson. He reportedly signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal, with $12.5 million guaranteed. Specifics about his cap hit over the contract have not yet been disclosed.

One thing to note is that because Minnesota restructured so many contracts to create cap space this season, it kicked the can down the road, meaning the Vikings are going to get hit hard by big cap hits in the future, including some supremely high hits associated with Justin Jefferson's contract in 2027 and 2028.

Note: These contract details cannot be independently confirmed by Vikings On SI. We will update the list as new details emerge.

Justin Jefferson, WR

Jefferson had $23.755 million of his salary converted into a signing bonus, dropping his base salary in 2026 to $1.215 million. His 2026 cap hit was reduced from roughly $38 million to $21.218 million. His $250,000 workout bonus was also converted into a guarantee.

While the Vikings created cap space for this season, Jefferson carries $49.49 million and $53.49 million cap hits in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Byron Murphy Jr., CB

Murphy, who was an All-Pro in 2024 before signing a three-year, $54 million contract last year, converted part of his 2026 salary into a $14.06 million signing bonus. That drops his base sallary this season to $1.3 million, and his cap hit to $8.32 million.

His cap hit spikes to $24.41 million in 2027, while void years exist in 2028, 2029, and 2030.

Christian Darrisaw, LT

Darrisaw had $12.075 million of his 2026 salary converted to a signing bonus, dropping his base salary to $1.215 million. His cap hit also dropped to $13.529 million. However, his cap hits rise to $27.9 million, $34.1 million, and $31.5 million in 2027, 2028, and 2029, respectively.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Hockenson's base salary dropped to $7 million while his cap hit was reduced from $21.9 million to $15.6 million, effectively freeing up roughly $5 million in cap space. His 2026 base salary is now $10.25 million, and the last two years of his deal are essentially gone because Minnesota can cut him in June 2027 without taking on any dead money.

James Pierre, CB

Minnesota's first outside acquisition in free agency, Pierre signed a two-year contract worth $8.5 million. According to Over the Cap, it includes $3.715 million guaranteed and a $2.5 million signing bonus. His cap number is $2.985 million this season and $5.425 million in 2027.

Andrew DePaola, LS

The standout long snapper got a one-year deal with $1.725 million guaranteed. He carries a $1.487 million cap hit. Not bad for a guy who has been named first- or second-team All-Pro in four consecutive seasons.

Bo Richter, LB

Richter, who is a backup edge rusher and special teams player, signed a one-year deal for $1.075 million. None of it is guaranteed, and he carries a $1.075 million cap hit in 2026.