Vikings Could Target Heavier WR If Nailor Walks: Who Are the Options?

Wide receiver isn't at the top of the list of needs the Vikings have, but with Jalen Nailor's potential departure via free agency and Jordan Addison's long-term future unknown, Minnesota is increasingly likely to need to add to the receiver room. If they're forced to look for a new receiver, they'll reportedly be looking for someone who looks a bit different than their current crop of receivers.

According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the Vikings will be looking for a receiver "with a different body type" if they lose Nailor. "A heavier option would provide another layer of personnel flexibility," Lewis said.

The Vikings have five receivers listed on the roster. None of them is listed over 200 pounds, and only two are taller than 6 feet.

Current receivers' height and weight

Justin Jefferson: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Jordan Addison: 5-foot-11, 179 pounds

Jalen Nailor: 5-foot-11, 199 pounds

Tai Felton: 6-foot-1, 186 pounds

Myles Price: 5-foot-9, 183 pounds

Nailor is the "heaviest" receiver on the roster at 199 pounds. If he leaves as a free agent, Minnesota would have a thin receiving core, both figuratively and literally. According to Lewis's sources, at least 10 teams are reportedly targeting Nailor as free agency approaches next week.

Given the plethora of needs across the roster, Lewis said it "isn't likely" that Minnesota spends big at receiver this offseason. So, that likely rules out the likes of Jauan Jennings (6-foot-3, 212 pounds), Alec Pierce (6-foot-3, 211 pounds), Deebo Samuel (6-foot, 215 pounds), and Mike Evans (6-foot-5, 231 pounds). All four of those guys are projected to garner deals that would pay out eight figures annually, according to Spotrac, which is likely out of the Vikings' price range.

So, who does that leave as a potential option in free agency? Let's dive in...

Possible free agent targets

Keenan Allen: 6-foot-2, 211 pounds

Allen, 33, is on the older side but is coming off a season in which he caught 81 passes for 777 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Chargers. He would provide an experienced veteran in the Vikings' receiver room, which, outside of Jefferson and Addison, doesn't have a lot of NFL game experience.

As a free agent last year, Allen signed a one-year, $3.02 million deal to return to the Chargers. He'll likely want to finish his career in Los Angeles, but if a deal can't be worked out, Allen could be Minnesota's best, low-cost option to bulk up their receiver room.

Keenan Allen | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 6-foot-2, 211 pounds

The 28-year-old had a miserable season in Miami in 2025, catching just 11 passes for 89 yards. However, in the four seasons prior, he averaged 30 receptions for around 435 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Titans.

While not the most exciting name, Westbrook-Ikhine would provide Kevin O'Connell with a bigger receiving option at a seemingly low price. Spotrac lists his market value at around $3.1 million, coming off a release from a two-year, $5.9 million deal he signed with the Dolphins last offseason.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tim Patrick: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds

Patrick would immediately provide the size Minnesota is reportedly looking for. However, Patrick comes with age concerns. He'll turn 33 next season, and he has a significant injury history, having missed the 2022 season due to a torn ACL and the 2023 season with a torn Achilles.

Before his injuries, Patrick worked himself into a viable third option in Detroit, catching over 50 passes for 700+ yards and at least five touchdowns in each of 2020 and 2021. Last season with Jacksonville, Patrick caught just 15 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

Tim Patrick | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Other free agent options: Noah Brown (6-foot-2, 225 pounds), JuJu Smith-Schuster (6-foot-1, 215 pounds), David Moore (6-foot, 220 pounds), Marquez Valdez-Scantling (6-foot-4, 206 pounds), and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (6-foot-4, 225 pounds).

Possible draft options

We're going to take the receivers at the top of the draft out, as it's unlikely Minnesota will spend a high draft pick at the position. Here are some Day 2 and Day 3 guys the Vikings could pick up.

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Sarratt led the nation with 15 touchdowns in 2025 for the national champion Hoosiers. NFL Network's Lance Zierlein calls Sarratt a "big receiver" who "consistently beats corners with size, body control and catch-space strength." According to Mock Draft Database, he's currently projected in the late second round of the draft.

Elijah Sarrat | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Bell, Louisville: 6-foot-2, 222 pounds

Bell is coming off a late-season ACL tear that will alter what teams think of him. Before his injury, he had a productive 2025, catching 72 passes for 917 yards and 6 touchdowns. Zierlein calls Bell a "possession receiver" who is a "big, physical target with room to improve." He's currently projected as an early second-round pick by Mock Draft Database.

Chris Bell | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Josh Cameron, Baylor: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Zierlein says Cameron is "built like a big running back." That alone perks up the ears when looking for a bigger receiver to throw into the mix. However, projected as a fifth-round pick, Cameron doesn't really appear to add much immediate help to the receiver room. He caught 69 passes for 872 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2025.

Josh Cameron | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Other draft options: Jeff Caldwell (6-foot-5, 215 pounds), Colbie Young (6-foot-4, 215 pounds), Chase Roberts (6-foot-4, 210 pounds), and J.Michael Sturdivant (6-foot-2, 213 pounds).