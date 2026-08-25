Second-Year Pass Catcher Is a Dark Horse to Make Waves in Vikings' Preseason Finale

On Friday night, the Minnesota Vikings will play their final preseason game of the 2026 slate against the Denver Broncos. Fans shouldn't expect a majority of the starters to be in action, so it is a great time for other players to step up.

Multiple players could use a great showing against the Broncos. This upcoming Sunday, August 30, the Vikings will need to trim their roster to 53 players, and time is running out for players on the bubble to convince the coaching staff that they need to be on the team.

One player who has enjoyed a solid training camp, looked good in practices, and has done the right things in Minnesota's first two preseason games is tight end Bryson Nesbit. He will have an opportunity to shine in the team's preseason finale.

Bryson Nesbit is a player to watch in the Vikings' final preseason game

Nesbit is a six-foot-five tight end who is in his second year with the Vikings. He was a standout at the University of North Carolina, where he earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2023. He was on Minnesota's practice squad last season and earned a futures/reserve contract heading into the 2026 season.

Since starting tight end T.J. Hockenson and his backup Josh Oliver are unlikely to suit up against Denver, Nesbit will be sharing time at the position with Ben Yurosek, Gavin Bartholomew, Marshall Lang, and the recently signed Matt Lauter.

Bartholomew has been another player who is enjoying a great preseason. He made impressive catches during training camp and should be considered the top competition for Nesbit for the third tight end spot on the 53-man roster.

That said, competition hasn't stopped Nesbit from looking good during the preseason. Against the Giants in Week 1, he caught two passes for 13 yards. He followed up that performance with a 16-yard catch against the Ravens.

In that exhibition game against Baltimore, Nesbit showed off his hands by hauling in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Max Brosmer in the fourth quarter. On the next play, Nesbit drew a defensive pass interference penalty, giving Minnesota another first down.

Minnesota targeted Nesbit four times in each of those games. Since he's one of several players on the roster bubble, Nesbit could get an extended look against the Broncos. After finishing with the third-most receiving yards against New York and the fourth-most against Baltimore, he could be in line for a big day against Denver.

As long as the quarterbacks can get him the ball, Nesbit will have an opportunity to remind the Vikings coaching staff of what he is capable of. With so many young, talented tight ends on the roster fighting for limited roster spots or a potential practice squad invitation, the 23-year-old North Carolina native must remain productive in the preseason to increase his chances of sticking around Minnesota.

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