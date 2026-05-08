Vikings' Rookie Minicamp Roster Includes Two Interesting Names at QB

With the Vikings' two-day rookie minicamp getting underway at TCO Performance Center on Friday afternoon, the team has released the complete roster of 57 players set to participate. Those 57 players can be broken down into five different groups.

9 2026 draft picks

18 2026 undrafted rookies

21 rookie tryout players

6 players already on the Vikings' roster (with 0 or 1 career NFL games)

3 pro tryouts with NFL experience

Two of the most notable new names on the list are at the quarterback position. The Vikings, who have a pretty full quarterback room (Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer) did not add a rookie QB during last month's draft or as a UDFA. But they still need a couple guys to throw the ball.

One quarterback who will be in action is nine-year NFL veteran Cooper Rush, who is attending as a pro tryout player. Rush, 32, spent his first eight years in the league with the Cowboys and made his first NFL start at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Vikings in 2021. He went 9-5 in 14 fill-in starts for Dallas from 2021-24. Rush then spent last season with the Ravens.

It seems unlikely that the Vikings will sign Rush after this minicamp, given what their QB room currently looks like, so this might just be about having an experienced QB help them get a good look at the pass-catchers on the field. Then again, who knows?

The other quarterback at Vikings rookie minicamp is Aidan Bouman, a native of Buffalo, MN and a former FCS star at the University of South Dakota. The 6'5" lefty is the son of Todd Bouman, who played for the Vikings in 2001 and '02 and also saw the field with the Saints and Jaguars.

The Vikings' two other pro tryouts with NFL experience are wide receiver Trenton Irwin and offensive lineman Brandon Walton. Irwin, a 30-year-old former Stanford UDFA, has a career 46-601-5 receiving line in six seasons with the Bengals. He was most recently on the Jets' practice squad. Walton, 28, is a 6'5" tackle/guard who has appeared in 19 career games with the Buccaneers and Panthers.

A few notable names among the group of rookie tryout players are former Gophers tight end Drew Biber (who spent most of his career at Purdue), former Oregon kicker Atticus Sappington, and former Duke and Tennessee running back Star Thomas.

Rookie tryouts are the ultimate long shots, but last year, the Vikings signed defensive tackle Elijah Williams after he attended rookie minicamp as a tryout player. That's famously how Adam Thielen's career began as well.

The full roster can be seen in the image below or found at the Vikings' website.

Vikings 2026 rookie minicamp roster | Minnesota Vikings