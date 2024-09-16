5 second impressions after Week 2 in the NFC North
The Vikings are 2-0, the Lions are battling some issues, the Bears' offense has been sluggish, and the Packers are trying to stay afloat without Jordan Love at quarterback. Two weeks of football in the NFC North are in the books and second impressions have been made. Let's talk about them...
1. The Vikings are the real deal
Smoke the Giants? No big deal. Anyone can do that, right? But play fast and physical against the 49ers and send Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan back to the Bay Area with an L and it is undeniable that the Vikings are better than most thought they would be. We can't help but go back to the fact that the Vikings went 13-4 in Year 1 under Kevin O'Connell and then still found a way to win seven games in Year 2 even though Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson missed half the season, they had a terrible running game, and it was the first year (with less talent than they have now) in Brian Flores' defensive scheme. Improvement was bound to come so long as Sam Darnold was functional, and he's been better than expected through two games.
2. Packers took a page out of the Big Ten
How do you win with Malik Willis at quarterback? You turn him into the ultimate game manager and take a page from the Big Ten by running the ball as often as possible. Green Bay ran 67 plays and 53 of them were rushes, which resulted in 261 yards and 40 minutes in time of possession. The Packers simply didn't give Willis many chances to throw the game away and they wound up securing a win over the Colts without Jordan Love. Can they do it again against the Titans on Sunday if Love doesn't play? What about in two weeks if Love doesn't play against the Vikings?
3. The Lions are developing a serious red-zone issue
Detroit out-gained the Bucs by more than 200 yards, but they were once again miserable in the red zone. Jared Goff threw two interceptions, including a costly one deep in Tampa Bay territory in the fourth quarter, and they simply couldn't figure out a Bucs defense that was playing without All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Outside of a one-yard rushing touchdown by David Montgomery, the Lions stalled every time in the red zone. They got to the Tampa Bay 3-yard line and had to settle for a field goal. They got to the 17-yard line and had to kick a field goal. They got to the 9-yard line and had time in the first half expire thanks to a 'too many men on the field' penalty. They again got to the 13-yard line and settled for a field goal. In the fourth quarter, they got to the 11-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.
The Lions have been in the red zone 12 times this season, but only three of those trips have ended with a touchdown — and all three are one-yard runs by Montgomery.
4. Da Bears are sloppy as heck
How many penalties can a team have and still expect offensive success? Certainly not as many as the Bears had in a 19-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday Night Football. Looking back at the penalty log, the Bears were whistled for four false starts, two illegal formations, two holding calls, one illegal use of the hands and one intentional grounding penalty. Chicago's defense has zero penalties.
If the offense can clean things up, the defense has shown through two weeks that it can keep the Bears in most games.
5. Start worrying about Caleb Williams?
No. Stop it. It's two games in the National Football League and Williams just hasn't quite gotten the Bears over the hump. Sure, he's thrown no touchdowns and two interceptions, but let's not forget that he was sacked seven times and under constant pressure against the Texans on Sunday. He didn't have Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze dropped a catchable pass in the end zone. Williams just has to settle in and stop playing hero ball and he'll be just fine.