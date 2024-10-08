Jalen Nailor, in midst of breakout season, says Vikings 'have what it takes' to win Super Bowl
Through five games in 2024, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor has more receiving touchdowns than he did throughout the first two years of his career. Nailor, who was plagued by injuries the past two seasons, is well on his way to a breakout season this year, having already firmly established himself as the Vikings' No. 3 wide receiver.
The difference this season? Mainly his health.
“Just being healthy and just staying true to myself, staying true to the gameplan and just executing when I get my opportunities,” Nailor told Kay Adams on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams on Tuesday when asked about his strong start.
Nailor is well on his way to the best season of his career. Though five games, he has eight receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Nailor's previous career highs in receptions and yards came in 2022, when he had nine catches for 179 yards and a touchdown. Health has certainly played a major role in his success this season, but Nailor was also very complimentary of Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who's helped him gain separation on his routes.
“My technique in and out of my breaks and just finishing the route,” Nailor told Adams about why he’s gained so much separation this season. “The route’s never won at the beginning, it’s won at the end, it’s throughout the whole route. Working with Keenan McCardell, he’s been helping me so much just to be a more complete receiver. He played 17 years in the league, so just learning from him, everything that he’s telling me, just trying to put it into my game.”
It certainly helps playing alongside a superstar receiver like Justin Jefferson, too. It was Jefferson who was predicting big things for Nailor before the season, and so far, Nailor has been proving him right.
There are things that Nailor, who says he's the fastest player on the team, would like to take from Jefferson’s game, too.
“With (Jefferson), there’s no 50-50 balls,” Nailor said. “Everything that’s pretty much thrown his way, he’s coming down with it, so that’s what I’m really trying to improve in my game on is making those contested catches and just be available.”
Nailor’s Vikings are 5-0 through five games this season and are in the midst of a bye week. But at the end of the day, the NFL is a gauntlet, and things won’t get easier when the Vikings get back on the field next week. The first game after the break is against the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions on Oct. 20 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The game could go a long way in the division race.
“We have the right guys in our building to get the things done that we have to this year, and that’s win a Super Bowl,” Nailor said. “I think we have what it takes, and winning that game (against the Lions) will show that we’re not to be played with.”