Matthew Coller: Everything that went right and wrong against Houston
What went right
Sam Darnold wasn’t seriously hurt
When Darnold went down midway through the win over the Texans, the air briefly went out of US Bank Stadium. When he went back into the game, the stadium exploded with cheers. But there was still some concern after the game about how Darnold’s injured knee would come out of the game, especially with news of an MRI needing to be done.
Well, a second sigh of relief was breathed by all in the organization when the Vikings got news that it was a bruise to his knee rather than anything more serious. Kevin O’Connell said that he expects him not to miss any time and should be in line for a fairly regular work week.
“When I saw him go down in the moment, there was the initial feeling, because I did not see it, there's the initial feeling there,” O’Connell said. “Then he comes back in the game, I'm holding the call sheet so I can't clap like everybody else did. But I would have when he came running back in the game. Then just to get the good news today, we're moving forward. Sam's in a great spot. Going to have another good week of prep and keep stacking good performances.”
Of course, Darnold’s overall performance certainly lands in the “what went right category” in itself. He had just one turnover-worthy play, converted opportunities into touchdowns and now ranks as PFF’s sixth best QB.
Blitzing CJ Stroud’s brains out
The Vikings’ defense is rightfully getting a lot of attention after another dominant performance. This one was done differently in terms of pressure than the previous two weeks. Brian Flores went back to his signature pressure packages, sending at least one extra rusher on 57.9% of CJ Stroud’s drop-backs, per PFF, and the results were Stroud going 11-for-19 with 106 yards and he was forced to throw the ball in just 2.35 seconds when blitzed.
Last year the Vikings had to send extra pressure more than anyone else in the NFL but this year they have been able to mix and match when called upon because the front four can handle it themselves or they can throw confusing looks with blitzes. They are just adding to the number of looks that opposing teams have to deal with.
Left side of the O-line on lockdown
The Texans were able to get after Darnold at times as he was sacked four times. That pressure did not come from the left side of the line as Christian Darrisaw had another outstanding day, giving up three total pressures while facing off with two of the top edge rushers in the league. Brandel had another strong game as well, giving up just one pressure. They both graded well by PFF’s standards with Brandel getting a 77.9 pass blocking grade and Darrisaw 74.6.
Credit to veteran backup David Quessenberry for nine snaps, zero pressures and O’Connell pointed out in his postgame speech to the team in the locker room that he ran the ball right behind him late in the game.
Aaron Jones in the passing game
You know who is making Darnold’s life easier? Aaron Jones. Not only did he clear 100 yards on the ground, he also had five receptions for 46 yards and an impressive crossing route touchdown.
Jones is averaging 8.1 yards per reception this year, which has given the offense a completely different dynamic than the last two years. On the things that are Jones-related, i.e. play-actions and screens, Darnold went 11-for-15 with 142 yards.
Spreading out the pass rush
Jonathan Greenard’s day was highlighted most because of his three sacks but everyone got in on the party. There were seven players with at least two pressures on Stroud.
Jerry Tillery, who has quietly been a strong addition to the D-line, had a pair. Role-playing rusher Jihad Ward added his weekly contribution of a handful of rushes and seemed to cause a false start and Andrew Van Ginkel had two, including a sack.
Shaq Griffin in coverage
We didn’t see Griffin in camp because of an injury but he has played well to start the year. The Texans went after him on six attempts and he gave up just two catches for 28 yards and he had a pass breakup.
Special teams
During his Monday press conference, O’Connell shouted out the special teams for a big day. It was well deserved. The cherry on top was Will Reichard’s 58-yard field goal but there was much more, including a heads-up play by Brandon Powell to force a gunner away from downing the ball inside the 5-yard line and a very good punt by Ryan Wright when the offense was backed up against the goal line.
Wright has started the season with the seventh highest percentage of punts ending up inside the 20 yard line.
Injury replacements
Kamu Grugier-Hill played 21 snaps in place of Ivan Pace Jr. and Josh Metellus played 45 snaps in the box, some as the only other “linebacker” on the field other than Blake Cashman. It can’t be said enough how important flexibility and depth are toward a defense’s success and the Vikings passed an important test with Pace Jr. out.
On offense, Johnny Mundt caught a touchdown and laid a key block for Jalen Nailor on a fourth down conversion. Nailor also had another strong game. He’s now up to seven receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns on the year.
Bo Richter debut
The UDFA was called up from the practice squad and played 13 snaps. He didn’t make any splash plays but getting his NFL debut after signing this offseason from Air Force and putting together a good preseason is a nice story.
What went wrong
Darnold was under pressure too often
Not all pressure is created equal and all three Darnold touchdowns were tracked as being under pressure by PFF so he had a good day navigating it in the red zone but overall 46.9% of drop-backs from Darnold were pressure and he held the ball for an average of 3.83 seconds on pressures, which is too long even with good pass protection.
The Vikings are giving up the seventh highest pressure rate — albeit against some fantastic defensive lines — but that number must come down. So far Darnold averages 10.4 yards per attempt when clean and just 4.3 YPA when under duress.
Right guard and center in pass pro
The majority of Darnold’s pressure came from the right guard and center positions. Garrett Bradbury and Ed Ingram allowed eight pressures between them and graded 28.8 and 39.1, respectively, by PFF.
Bradbury ranks as the eighth best run blocker and had a strong game against San Francisco and he’s taken on a role in leading Darnold so there have been positives to his game but he’s allowed the second most pressures among centers. This week he will face his nemesis Kenny Clark in Green Bay. They will need his best.
There has to be some consideration at this point to starting Dalton Risner at right guard when he returns from IR. Ingram is fifth in pressures allowed among guards and has the second lowest PFF grade in pass blocking.
Byron Murphy Jr. in coverage
It’s nitpicky to give anyone a hard time about coverage when Stroud had so many issues but facts are facts: Per PFF, Murphy Jr. was targeted eight times for five receptions, 79 yards and a touchdown and missed two tackles. Opposing QBs have a 117.4 rating on throws into his coverage so far. He’ll need to get back into form as the Vikings continue to face quality receiving groups.