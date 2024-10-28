3 left tackles coming off surgeries 'might make sense' for the Vikings
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has floated three left tackles the Vikings could target to replace Christian Darrisaw, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Minnesota's 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday.
Breer acknowledges what everyone in Minnesota hopes — that there's no long-term concern about Darrisaw at left tackle — while naming D.J. Humphries, David Bakhtiari and Charles Leno Jr. as left tackles who "might make sense" for the Vikings to go after.
"They could also look at moving right tackle Brian O’Neill, the bedrock of the line, to left tackle or shifting Blake Brandel from left guard to tackle," Breer added.
Bakhtiari hasn't played this season and remains a free agent. He had season-ending surgery for a torn ACL late in the 2020 season and he was limited significant during the 2021 season. He was dominant in 11 games in 2022 before another season-ending surgery related his his earlier knee injury ended his 2023 campaign after just one game.
Humphries, 30, has nine years of NFL experience with the Cardinals and like Bakhtiari, he hasn't played in 2024 after undergoing ACL surgery for an injury that he suffered in Week 17 of last season. Humphries has 98 career starts at left tackle and one Pro Bowl appearance. He recently worked out for the New York Giants.
Leno Jr. is also a free agent after being released by the Commanders in March following hip surgery. He told the Idaho Statesman in September that he's just waiting for the right call to come in. The 32-year-old has 10 years of experience, seven with the Bears and three with the Commanders. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018.