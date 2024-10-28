Insider floats 6 pending free agents the Vikings could target in trades
The countdown to the NFL trade deadline is on and before the clock strikes 3 p.m. CT Tuesday, Nov. 5, the Minnesota Vikings will be intensely monitored for action to improve a roster that started 5-0 before back-to-back losses to the Lions and Rams. What will Minnesota do?
Contenders have been active in the trade market. The Chiefs (7-0) upgraded on offense by trading for DeAndre Hopkins. The Bills (6-2) did the same by getting Amari Cooper from the Browns. The Jets (2-6) had good intentions when they acquired Davante Adams, but wins haven't followed.
The Vikings went out and got Cam Akers from the Texans for running back depth, but a bigger move is necessary to define Minnesota as a team that is willing to lay its cards on the table and go all in for a championship. The most logical way they could go about that is by trading for a player who they can also sign to a long-term contract extension, similar to how they operated with tight end T.J. Hockenson two years ago.
Alec Lewis, who chronicles the Vikings for The Athletic, speculated about six players who could fit that bill: Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill, Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen, Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, Colts guard Will Fries and Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs.
"All are free agents-to-be on sputtering teams that might see draft picks as more valuable for the long term," Lewis wrote.
Not only that, but Lewis offered the idea that Minnesota "could deal a late-round pick" for Reed right now rather than compete for his services when he becomes a free agent in March. At first glance, that seems too good to be true. Reed would certainly garner attention from other contenders considering he's rated as the sixth-best cover corner in the NFL per Pro Football Focus grades and the Vikings' only late-round picks next year are a pair of fifth-rounders.
If it is true that Reed can be obtained for a late-round pick, it's a move the Vikings shouldn't hesitate to make. What about the other players Lewis identified?
Hill is a beast for the Bengals, currently rated as the No. 14 interior defensive lineman in the NFL by PFF.
Odighizuwa has two sacks and has generated 17 pressures from the interior but his PFF grade ranks 103rd among qualified defensive tackles this season. Is that his fault or a product of playing for a defense that has struggled under Mike Zimmer? That could be case because in 2023 he was ranked 21st overall by PFF.
Fries is rated as the fourth-best overall guard in the NFL this season. He's No. 5 as a run-blocker and No. 13 in pass protection.
Christensen is the starting center for the Panthers but can play guard. He's ranked by PFF as the seventh-best center in the league.
Hobbs ranks 65th in PFF coverage grades and has been charged with 18 receptions on 28 passes thrown into his coverage. Opposing quarterbacks have a 92.4 passer rating when going his way.
The clock is ticking and there is growing pressure on the Vikings to make a move or two because the NFC North is the best division in football and the way the rest of the conference is unfolding, it might take 11 wins just to sneak into the playoffs.