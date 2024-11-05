Tracking Vikings rumors, speculation ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline
After the Vikings traded for left tackle Cam Robinson last week, the clock is ticking down to the 3 p.m. CT Tuesday NFL trade deadline and the rumor mill is providing very little when it comes to moves Minnesota might make.
The Lions, leading the NFC with a 7-1 record, made a deal with the Browns for edge rusher Za'Darius Smith early Tuesday. Smith gives them a high-end pass rusher to help replace the injured Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the season with a broken leg.
Minnesota has obvious holes on the interior offensive and defensive lines, as well as cornerback, though the latter is more a long-term need since the top three cornerbacks on the roster — Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin and Byron Murphy Jr. — aren't signed beyond this season.
"If the Vikings make a move," Vikings insider Alec Lewis explains on his podcast Monday, "to me it is for a player who fits in the present and future."
In his column for The Athletic, Lewis offered up six players who would make sense as trade options for the Vikings. The six: Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell, Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, Raiders guard Dylan Parham and Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller.
"All six of them are defensive tackles, guards or cornerbacks. Those, to me, are the three needs of this team," Lewis reasoned on his podcast. "This is an opportunity for the Vikings to prevent the need from having to go into next year's draft or free agency needing to fill all these holes at once. If you get one of these spots ironed out now, then it gives you more time to think about more avenues of how to go moving forward. I think that's a benefit. It's like, make the chess move as early as you can."
The Vikings also made a deal with Houston in October for running back Cam Akers, who looked great in his first chance as the No. 2 running back behind Aaron Jones in Minnesota's win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Add in the return of tight end T.J. Hockenson against the Colts and the Vikings have added two weapons on offense while replacing star left tackle Christian Darrisaw with Robinson.