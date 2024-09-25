Vikings likely to face a 'less than 100%' Jordan Love in Green Bay
Don't pencil Jordan Love's name in as the starting quarterback just yet, but the latest reporting suggests that Love's return is more than likely going to be Sunday when the Packers host the Vikings.
"It does seem like the Packers will have their quarterback back. Not for sure, for sure, but it's as close as it has been," said Ian Rapoport Wednesday on Good Morning Football. "He is healing quickly. He's been back to practice, willing to play at less than 100%. Certainly makes sense that you will see him out there this week against the Vikings. We'll see how the week of practice treats him."
The Packers have beaten the Colts and Titans in two games since Love suffered a sprained MCL in Green Bay's Week 1 loss to the Eagles in Brazil. Green Bay threw the ball 35 times against the Eagles, but with Malik Willis at quarterback the past two weeks they attempted a combined 34 passes while electing to dominate two inferior AFC foes with a strong running game.
Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Love will be "limited" in practice this week and that his status will be monitored "day-by-day." LaFleur, of course, never closed the door on Love playing against the Colts less than 10 days after suffering the injury, which can now be filed away as gamesmanship talk from the coach in an effort to keep the opponent guessing.
Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores said Tuesday that he'll have two call sheets ready to go in the event that the Vikings are facing Love or Willis. Whether it's Love or Willis, the Packers are currently favored by 2.5 points over the undefeated Vikings.