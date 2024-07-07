The All-NFC North Preseason Team: Running backs
Aaron Jones is without a doubt one of the most electrifying running backs in the NFL and anticipation for what he will do in Kevin O'Connell's offense is very high despite the fact that he's 29 years old and the Packers let him walk for nothing.
Since 2016 there have only been eight running backs to clear 1,000 yards after age 29 and only two of those eight gained more than 4.2 yards per carry en route to doing so. There have only been three running back to gain more than 4.5 YPC with at least 150 rushes beyond 29 during that same span. The stats say the end is near, but the way Jones finished the 2023-24 season says otherwise.
Jones gained at least 100 yards at 5.0 yards per carry or more in each of the final five Packers games in 2023-24, including a three-touchdown playoff game against the Cowboys. He followed up his Dallas domination with 6.0 yards per carry and 108 yards in Green Bay's Divisional Round loss to the 49ers.
Jones is certainly deserving of the First Team spot in our All-NFC North Preseason Team, but the votes didn't quite go his way. Instead, his replacement in Green Bay, Josh Jacobs narrowly won the vote to take home the First Team honor.
For clarity, I voted Jones No. 1, followed by Jacobs, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. I gave Gibbs a slight edge over Montgomery because of his explosiveness and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Overall, the voting put Jacobs first, Jones second, Gibbs third, Montgomery fourth and Swift fifth.
1. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers – by Bill Huber, Packers On SI
The Packers made a rare bold move in free agency, signing Josh Jacobs and releasing Aaron Jones.
The Packers are betting on Jacobs having a bounce-back season. After rushing for an NFL-high 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns and a 4.9-yard average in 17 games in 2022, Jacobs rushed for 805 yards with six touchdowns and a 3.5-yard average in 13 games in 2023.
It wasn’t just those baseline numbers. According to Pro Football Focus:
- Jacobs went from 90 missed tackles in 2022 to 28 in 2023. In 90 fewer carries, Jones forced 26 missed tackles.
- On a per-carry basis, Jacobs went from 3.78 rushes per missed tackle in 2022 to 8.32 in 2023. Jones in 2023 averaged 5.50 carries per missed tackle.
- Jacobs went from 3.40 yards after contact in 2022 to 2.35 in 2023. Jones averaged 3.16 yards after contact.
- Jacobs produced 41 10-yard runs in 2022 to nine in 2023. Jones had 15.
However, the Packers are offering stability while Jacobs dealt with disarray while playing under the franchise tag in Las Vegas.
Last offseason, the Raiders replaced quarterback Derek Carr with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell. The Raiders’ inability to throw the football meant extra eyeballs were on Jacobs. Next, at midseason, the Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels.
With coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love, Jacobs views this as an opportunity to re-establish himself as one of the top running backs in the NFL.
As a runner, his powerful running style should be a good fit for winter football. With a pair of 50-catch seasons, he also should be a good fit in the passing game.