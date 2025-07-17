Von Miller Appears to Choose Commanders Jersey Number in Honor of Former Teammate
Von Miller is heading to the nation's capital.
In an Instagram post Wednesday night, Miller announced his plans to sign with the Washington Commanders. A few minutes later, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the two sides are finalizing to details on what will be a one-year deal.
In that Instagram post, Miller shared an edited image of himself rocking a Commanders jersey—and wearing the No. 24. He also added a picture to his post of former Washington defensive back Champ Bailey, who wore No. 24 in D.C. from 1999 to 2003.
Miller was teammates with Bailey for three seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2011 to '13—the final three years of Bailey's Hall of Fame career.
Now, Miller is the veteran joining a up-and-coming Commanders team led by second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. Miller, who turned 36 in March, logged six sacks across 13 games for the Bills last season.
If Miller does choose No. 24 once he officially signs with Washington, he'll have to convince a couple of new teammates to give it up. Running back Kazmeir Allen, an undrafted free agent who signed with Washington in 2023, and undrafted rookie cornerback Fentrell Cypress II are both listed on the Commanders' roster as No. 24.
Washington veterans will report to training camp in Ashburn, Va,. on Tuesday.