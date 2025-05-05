Washington, D.C. Reportedly Set to Host 2027 NFL Draft
The 2027 NFL Draft site has reportedly been set.
As first reported by Axios on Sunday evening, Washington, D.C. is expected to be announced as the host city for the 2027 draft on Monday.
The Washington Commanders already enjoyed positive headlines this week as the news came that the franchise will return to D.C. proper with a new stadium to be built on the site of their former home, RFK Stadium. This continues that momentum. Washington, D.C. beat out Denver, the other city to submit a bid for the 2027 event, to host.
It will mark the second time in history the nation's capital has hosted the draft; Washington, D.C. hosted the 1941 draft. Per the Axios report, the plan is to hold the draft itself at the National Mall. It will provide quite the backdrop for the young athletes who hear their names called and their dreams realized.
The 2025 draft was held in Green Bay and was a resounding success by pretty much every measure. Next year should prove to be the same with the draft scheduled to be held in the football-crazed city of Pittsburgh. Washington, D.C. will have have a high standard to reach for hosting the draft.