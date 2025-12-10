Watch Philip Rivers Firing Off Passes At First Practice Back With Colts
Just under five years since the last time he was doing so, Philip Rivers was back on the field—in an organized NFL practice—heaving passes as the Colts get ready to take on the Seahawks this Sunday.
The 44-year-old signed with Indy’s practice squad on Tuesday following an influx of injuries to their quarterback room, and while coach Shane Steichen wouldn’t dive too far into that matter, there seems to be a realistic chance that Rivers could start against Seattle.
Alongside fellow signal-callers Riley Leonard and Brett Rypien, here’s your first look at Rivers throwing passes again amid his incredible NFL return (via Colts radio announcer Matt Taylor):
It’s just like riding a bike!
Rivers admitted on Wednesday that while he wasn't “hanging onto any hope of playing again,” the idea of returning in this way is exciting to him.
“I know that there’s risk involved,” he added. “The only way to find out is going for it.”
What a story we have in front of us as the NFL heads into Week 15. The Colts will take on the Seahawks from Seattle’s Lumen Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.