Philip Rivers Shared His Family’s Honest Reaction to Him Returning to Colts at Age 44
In case you haven’t heard, Philip Rivers is making an NFL comeback.
After Daniel Jones was ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles—and with backup Riley Leonard nursing a knee injury—the Colts reached out to their old friend, No. 17, to see if he’d help them try to salvage their season. Rivers worked out for the team on Monday, then called them back Tuesday and, when asked for his thoughts, reportedly told them, “Dagummit, let’s freakin’ go.”
The 44-year-old officially signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.
That’s right, not only has Rivers been out of the league since the 2020 season, a father of 10, and a grandfather, but he's also 44(!)—which will make him, when he ultimately steps on the field, one of the oldest to do so in NFL history.
Philip Rivers’s family is excited—and nervous—about his NFL return
Upon officially signing with the Colts' practice squad, Rivers was thrust right into a game-week groove—which included speaking with the Indianapolis media on Wednesday afternoon. Among answering an abundance of questions about the unique situation he's been put in, the Hall of Fame Semifinalist was also asked about his family's reaction to all of this.
”They’ve been very supportive,” Rivers explained. ”I think my younger children are most excited—I shouldn’t say most excited, they’re excited because they don’t remember dad playing. My six-year-old actually asked me like four months ago, ‘Dad, why don’t you play anymore?’ And I’m like, ‘Hon, I’m sorry but the best you’re gonna get is me coaching on the sideline.’”
Breer: Inside the 48 Hours When the Colts Lured Philip Rivers Out of Retirement
”My boys are fired up, obviously,” he continued. ”But they share the same sentiment, a little nervous. Like, ‘Dad, do you think you can do it?’ And then my older girls are real excited, because they’re a little bit confused. They’re like, ‘Shoot, I was 12 [years old],’ some of them. Now all of a sudden they’re grown adults, married, and they remember [being] 16 years old going to the ball game. It's been a whirlwind of a 48 hours, I'll say.”
Check out Rivers’ full answer here:
What a story this is.
While it remains to be seen whether or not Rivers will start for Indy this week, he’ll have the opportunity to partake in a full week of practice before the team decides if he's ready to do so.
The Colts are headed to Seattle this coming Sunday to take on the Seahawks. Kick off from Lumen Field is at 4:25 p.m. ET.