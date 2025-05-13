Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Five QBs Land in Top 10
The 2025 NFL draft is already two weeks in the rearview mirror, which means there’s only about 50 more weeks until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell takes the stage in Pittsburgh for the ’26 draft.
Only an entire summer for prospects to get better and a full season to prove they’ve made strides. Only an 18-week regular season for NFL teams to develop young players or identify pressing needs. Only 50 more weeks for all of this to change.
But as the draft calendar flips toward 2026, here’s a way-too-early projection for how the first round could shake out April 23 of next year. The draft order was set according to BetMGM’s Super Bowl odds for each team.
1. New York Giants
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
If the Giants are picking No. 1, it likely means head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are gone, and their quarterback situation unfolded poorly. Would a new regime want to build around a late first-round quarterback in Jaxson Dart? That depends on how the staff views Dart, and whether Dart does enough, or anything, as a rookie to change that perception. Regardless, a fresh start seems likely, and Nussmeier has the arm strength, instincts and accuracy to be a quality starting quarterback.
2. New Orleans Saints
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
The Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 draft, and the 25-year-old has a chance to start as a rookie. But if New Orleans, with questions about Derek Carr’s health and future, struggles offensively this fall, Shough shouldn’t prevent the team from upgrading. Allar has the tools—size, arm talent and in-structure proficiency—to be a franchise passer.
3. Tennessee Titans
T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson
The Titans spent a second-round draft pick on outside linebacker Femi Oladejo, but Parker has the traits to become an elite pass rusher. The 6' 3", 265-pound Parker is smart, powerful and efficient with his hands, which leads to quick wins off the edge. He’s recorded 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks through his first two collegiate seasons and has the inside track to being the first pass rusher off the board in 2026.
4. Cleveland Browns
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
There’s an age-old saying that if you have two quarterbacks, you have no quarterbacks. The Browns have five on their roster—including third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round choice Shedeur Sanders—but no clear long-term solution or anybody who would prevent them from adding a quarterback early in the 2026 class. Klubnik has a loose arm and twitchy base, and his blend of arm talent, athleticism and accuracy inspires confidence he’s in for a big 2025 season.
5. Carolina Panthers
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Versatile, athletic and highly talented, Downs wears a lot of hats in Ohio State’s secondary. The Panthers surprisingly bypassed defense in the first round in 2025, selecting receiver Tetairoa McMillan, but added a pair of pass rushers on Day 2. Still, Carolina’s defense, one of the worst in the NFL last season, needs more playmakers. The 6' 0", 205-pound Downs has the range, tackling, instincts and cover skills to be a problem solver early in his career at the next level.
6. New York Jets
Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
The Jets certainly could take a quarterback in this spot if their gamble on Justin Fields doesn’t pay off, but Woods, coupled with Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson II and Will McDonald IV, gives New York a quality defensive front. At 6' 3" and 315 pounds, Woods is big, strong, scheme-versatile and loaded with upside. He just needs more seasoning, and figures to get it in 2025.
7. Las Vegas Raiders
LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina
Sellers is the most gifted athlete in the 2026 quarterback class. If he turns his high-level passing flashes into consistent production within structure in ’25, the top 10 is certainly a possibility. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is under contract through ’27, but the 6' 3", 242-pound Sellers is an ideal developmental prospect: He’s big, athletic, strong-armed, instinctual and undoubtedly talented enough to start. Smith would be a quality mentor.
8. Indianapolis Colts
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
The Colts’ quarterback situation will be fascinating to watch, with Anthony Richardson eyeing a third-year breakout and Daniel Jones hoping to revitalize his career. If Indianapolis is picking in the top 10, it’s fair to assume neither materialized. Mendoza has a quick release, strong arm and is athletic enough to extend plays. After transferring in December from Cal to Indiana, Mendoza has the chance to become a favorite in the Hoosier state—and stick around for his professional career, too.
9. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
The Browns will need to replace right tackle Jack Conklin after 2025, and left tackle Dawand Jones still needs to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season. Enter Proctor, a monstrous 6' 7" 360-pounder who’s more athletic than his size suggests. Proctor is a quality run blocker with the physical tools to succeed in both zone and power schemes, and he’s reliable anchor in pass protection. Balance and punch efficiency are questions for Proctor, but he has the makings of an early pick.
10. Arizona Cardinals
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
A second-team All-American in 2024 with experience playing both left and right tackle, the 6' 5", 304-pound Fano is an ascending talent. He allowed only one sack and two quarterback hits last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He’d be a Day 1 starter at right tackle for the Cardinals, who could lose Jonah Williams to free agency after ’25.
11. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)
Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State
The Rams are officially in wait-and-see mode with Matthew Stafford’s long-term future, which naturally puts them in position to draft his future successor. There may not be a better mentor for Leavitt than Stafford, whose arm talent and creativity has often gone underappreciated nationally. Leavitt has a strong arm, playmaking mentality and the confidence to be himself no matter the stage, creating a quality foundation for an eventual starter.
12. Dallas Cowboys
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Surprisingly, the Cowboys didn’t draft a receiver at any point in 2025, but they made a splash on the trade market, acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens to complement CeeDee Lamb. Pickens, however, is a free agent after this season, and Dallas could be back in the same position it was beforehand, needing a No. 2 pass catcher. Tyson is a smooth route runner who’s dangerous after the catch, and should be an early game-changer as a professional.
13. New England Patriots
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
The Patriots need to get younger and more athletic at linebacker. Hill, a big-bodied difference maker at 6' 5" and 237 pounds, had 16.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 2024. Hill is rangy, has a terrific closing burst and hits with authority. His size, athleticism and track record of productivity make him the favorite to be the first off-ball linebacker selected.
14. Seattle Seahawks
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Seahawks right tackle Abraham Lucas is a free agent after 2025. Owning a five-star pedigree, Mauigoa has started all 26 games at right tackle since arriving on campus in ’23. The 6' 6", 315-pounder gave up just one sack and one quarterback hit last season, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s in the mix to be the first tackle off the board next April.
15. Miami Dolphins
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
The Dolphins have expressed their intent to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and they waited until the fifth round to add another piece at the position, ultimately drafting Florida’s Jason Marshall Jr. Subsequently, Miami needs a long-term shutdown corner, and McCoy has the tools to be precisely that. He has six interceptions and 16 pass breakups through two collegiate seasons, and the 6' 0", 193-pounder earned All-SEC and All-American honors in 2024.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
The Steelers will likely be in the quarterback market again next offseason, but they’ve become all-too-familiar with this position: winning enough games to be out of the picture for the top signal-callers in the draft. As a result, Pittsburgh pivots to receiver, where it has a bunch of question marks after DK Metcalf. The 6' 4", 195-pound Lane is lanky, athletic and poised for a big step forward in 2025.
17. Denver Broncos
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Standout receiver Courtland Sutton is an unrestricted free agent after this season. While it’s uncertain whether the Broncos let him get to that point, Denver could be in the wideout market next spring. Tate is big and athletic at 6' 3" and 191 pounds, and he had a breakout 2024 campaign with 52 catches for 733 yards and four touchdowns. With Emeka Egbuka off to the NFL, Tate will take on a bigger role in ’25—and could go around the same range as Egbuka, who went No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
18. Chicago Bears
Rueben Bain Jr., edge, Miami
The Bears had a productive 2025 offseason in which they addressed their most pressing needs, though their edge room remains suspect. Bain, the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year who was hampered by injuries during the ’24 season, is a talented pass rusher with the athleticism and power to have a dominant junior season.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
Last summer, Lawson was expected to be the Crimson Tide’s first-round linebacker in 2025. Instead, Jihaad Campbell emerged into one of college football’s best defenders and went No. 31 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lawson, meanwhile, sustained a torn ACL in a Nov. 23 loss to Oklahoma. But with his size, pedigree and intangibles, the 6' 3", 230-pound Lawson is still an elite linebacker. With a healthy and productive 2025, his stock may return to his pre-injury heights.
20. Minnesota Vikings
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
The younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Avieon is a fluid, quick-footed cover corner who should start early on the outside. He has three interceptions and 16 pass breakups through two seasons, and with the Vikings’ future uncertain on the perimeter, Terrell has the goods to be a long-time starter.
21. Houston Texans
Charles Jagusah, OT/G, Notre Dame
A torn pectoral suffered in fall camp cost Jagusah the majority of 2024 when he was expected to start at left tackle. He’s a projection, but the 6' 7", 320-pound Jagsuah has the size, power and pedigree to be an early pick in 2026 if he stays healthy. The Texans added Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round in ’25, but that doesn’t change things for Jagusah, who worked at guard during spring practice for Notre Dame.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
The Chargers were in the market for a seam-stretching tight end during the draft and chose Syracuse’s Oronde Gadsden II in the fifth round. Like Gadsden, Stowers is an undersized tight end built more like a big-bodied receiver, but the Vanderbilt product projects as a much more successful pro. Stowers, at 6' 4" and 235 pounds, was a four-star quarterback recruit out of high school who’s still scratching the surface at tight end. His speed, athleticism and productivity netted a first-team All-SEC nod in 2024, and he’s only getting better.
23. Green Bay Packers
Keldric Faulk, edge, Auburn
The Packers broke their 23-year streak of not drafting a receiver in the first round, selecting Texas standout Matthew Golden. In 2026, Green Bay figures to go back to a familiar well: improving its defensive line. The 6' 6", 270-pound Faulk is a long, athletic pass rusher who had 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season.
24. Los Angeles Rams
A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State
The Rams were linked to corners in the draft but didn’t take one. Los Angeles could face a mass exodus at the position in the spring of 2026, as Ahkello Witherspoon, Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant are free agents. Needing youth and a shutdown corner on the perimeter, the Rams could turn to Harris, who transferred after ’23 from Georgia to Penn State and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in his first season with the Nittany Lions.
25. Washington Commanders
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Perhaps Washington’s top three running backs—Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols— are free agents after 2025, and the Commanders brushed up on the ballcarriers in this past year’s draft. Love is the cream of the crop in ’26. The 6' 0", 212-pounder is big, instinctive and capable of hitting big plays. He also still has plenty of tread on his tires—he has 234 carries through two seasons—and has proven he can make plays out of the backfield. Pairing Love with Jayden Daniels would give the Commanders a dynamic young duo in the backfield.
26. Cincinnati Bengals
Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
The Bengals are in the midst of a multi-year overhaul on defense, and they still need significant help on their interior defensive line. Banks has a big, physical frame at 6' 6" and 325 pounds, and he’s an encouraging interior pass rusher—he had 4.5 sacks and 29 total pressures in 2024. His size and rush traits are a valued commodity at defensive tackle, and the Bengals need both.
27. San Francisco 49ers
Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
The 49ers need to find an eventual successor—or, in 2026, immediate replacement—for left tackle Trent Williams, and World fits the bill. After a pair of All-Mountain West honorable mention campaigns, World transferred to Oregon this spring. The 6' 8", 309-pounder is big and powerful, has experience at both left and right tackle and he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
28. Detroit Lions
LT Overton, DE, Alabama
The Lions waited until the sixth round to add another piece to their edge room, selecting Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein. With both Marcus Davenport and Josh Paschal set to enter unrestricted free agency in the spring of 2026, Detroit should be in the market for help opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Overton was a trendy name last fall before deciding to return to school. The 6' 5", 280-pounder had 32 quarterback hurries and 39 total pressures last season, per PFF, and if he turns pressure into sacks more frequently in ’25, he could go much sooner.
29. Buffalo Bills
Eric Singleton Jr., WR, Auburn
For as long as the Bills employ Josh Allen at quarterback, they should be in the market for explosive, playmaking receivers. Singleton, who was a Georgia high school state champion in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes, fits the bill. The transfer from Georgia Tech caught 104 passes for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two years, and is primed for a year of big plays in the SEC.
30. Kansas City Chiefs
Dani Dennis-Sutton, edge, Penn State
The Chiefs are no stranger to using late-first-round picks on pass rushers, and Dennis-Sutton is a swing worth taking. Toting a projectable frame at 6' 5" and 272 pounds, Dennis-Sutton had 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks last season. He’s another in the long line of lanky, freakishly athletic pass rushers from Penn State. With another year of quality production, Dennis-Sutton could cement himself as a first-round pick.
31. Baltimore Ravens
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Big, strong and physical at 6' 4" and 209 pounds, Boston’s ball skills and catch radius would be a welcome addition for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Boston caught 63 passes for 834 yards and nine touchdowns last season, and he’s continually improved across three seasons at Washington. Boston’s physical tools alone warrant an early look, and he’s only growing in the nuances of playing receiver.
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
With Dallas Goedert’s future uncertain beyond 2025, the Eagles could be in the market for another potent pass-catching tight end. Klare went overlooked while Purdue went 1–11 last season, but the 6' 4", 240-pounder earned All-Big Ten honors after notching 51 receptions for 685 yards and four touchdowns. Klare has the chance to star on a big stage at Ohio State, and his blend of athleticism and ball skills should be conducive to a productive 2025 campaign.