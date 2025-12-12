What Shane Steichen Said About Philip Rivers’s Status for Colts-Seahawks
There is a legitimate chance that 44-year-old Colts quarterback Philip Rivers goes from practice squad to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Rivers, who was signed this week following the season ending Achilles injury to Daniel Jones, has not played in a game since 2020.
When asked about Rivers’s status for Sunday’s game, Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen was not ready to name his starting quarterback, but he also didn’t rule it out.
“We are working through that right now,” Steichen said. “Literally just got off the practice field, but yeah good week of work and we'll have those discussions here the next couple hours.”
When asked if Rivers would be brought up from the practice squad, Steichen remained noncommittal.
“Yeah, we’re working through that as well.”
Steichen did not shy away from how Rivers has looked in his return to the practice field, however.
“Good, I mean he’s got great command in the huddle. He was throwing it well. So, yeah. We are excited for it. He's fired up for the challenge of obviously getting back into it and getting back into the fold.”
When asked about what could potentially hold the Colts back from putting Rivers on the field on Sunday, Steichen said it’ll be another discussion they’ll have internally.
“We’re gonna have those conversations really to know how he feels and how we feel about it here in the next couple hours and we’ll go from there.”
The Colts are 8–5 on the season and have lost three straight games. The franchise is looking to finish the year strong with an opportunity for postseason play—which could come in unexpected fashion should Rivers lead the offense (seemingly out of nowhere).