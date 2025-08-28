When Every NFL Team Will Wear Special Rivalries Jerseys in 2025
The NFL Jersey Industrial Complex received yet another boon to production on Thursday when the league and Nike unveiled the alternate "Rivalries" jerseys for eight AFC and NFC West teams: the Bills, Cardinals, Dolphins, 49ers, Jets, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks.
Each team will debut its special kit designed by Nike during a home game vs. a division rival this season. Below, we dive into the design of each, as well as the date you can expect to see it out on the field.
Bills: Oct. 5, 2025
The Bills' "Cold Front" kits, which feature all-white uniforms and helmets, plus frosty blue and silver accents, are a nod to the area's notoriously cold weather and lake-effect snow. An underrated design element? The crackling, icy strip down the side of the pants. Very "winter is coming" of them.
Expect these ice-cold kits to debut against the Patriots on Oct. 5, 2025.
Cardinals: Sept. 25, 2025
The Cardinals lean into their Dust Bowl roots with a "sandblasted" pattern that covers the uniforms head-to-toe, plus "desert clay"-colored accents. The helmet might be the best part, though; a red facemask goes unbelievably hard.
The Cards will debut these sandstorm kits vs. the Seahawks on Sept. 25, 2025.
Dolphins: Sept. 29, 2025
From the depths of the ocean comes the Dolphins' newest kits, featuring "dark aquatic tones" meant to represent a team used to lurking for prey in dark waters. The bright orange accents contrast with the deep blue base tone, while a bright aqua plays well with both.
The Fins will dive into these unis on Sept. 29, vs. the Jets.
49ers: Jan. 4, 2026
Rather than their usual red or white, the Niners' "Faithful" jerseys are a deep black, with stand-out gold and ruby accents. Perhaps the coolest edits, however, are the addition of a cursive "faithful" just underneath the front collar, as well as the custom-created number typeface, meant to resemble that of an old-west saloon, on the back.
Catch these in person on Jan. 4, 2026 vs. the Seahawks.
Jets: Dec. 7, 2025
It's Gotham City Football, baby. The Jets unveiled their deep hunter green, blue and black Rivalries kits with perhaps the best hype video of them all, which perfectly pays homage to the team's NYC roots. Pay close attention to the helmet, embossed with a cool "Gotham City Football" script on the back.
You'll see those on the field on Dec. 7, when the Jets host the Dolphins.
Patriots: Nov. 13, 2025
If the Bills have a cold front coming, the Pats are forecasting a "Nor'easter" with "storm blue" and white unis that combine the region's freezing weather with its maritime roots. The jersey features six stars to represent the six New England states, as well as a new "NE" shoulder logo inspired by nautical lettering and compass points.
They'll sail onto the scene Nov. 13 vs. the Jets.
Rams: Nov. 16, 2025
Nothing good usually happens after 12 a.m., but the Rams are changing the narrative with their sleek Midnight Mode kits, a sartorial reminder that "champions aren't made under the lights—they're forged in the dark." The uni takes design inspiration from L.A.'s SoFi Stadium, while essentially deepening the hues of the Rams' typical dress.
The clock strikes midnight on Nov. 16 vs. the Seahawks.
Seahawks: Dec. 18, 2025
In Seattle, the Rivalries uniform honors the sound of Lumen Field on gamedays—loud, passionate and unlike any other. Sound waves cover the top of the jersey, which is also adorned with various "12" logos to honor the team's twelfth man.
Speaking of, the 12s can cheer for these kits on Dec. 18, vs. the Rams.