Where Garrett Wilson's Contract Extension With Jets Sits Among Star WR Deals
New York Jets star Garrett Wilson is the latest wide receiver to sign a huge contract extension this offseason. Wilson reportedly agreed to a four-year, $130 million deal with $90 million guaranteed with the Jets on Monday.
So, where does this deal place Wilson in comparison to other star receivers in the NFL?
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase still holds the record for being the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with his four-year, $161 million contract he signed in March. He sits in the top spot among receivers with a $40.25 million annual salary.
After Chase sits Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, who is paid $35 million annually. CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys isn't far behind with a $34 million yearly salary. After Lamb is DK Metcalf, who just signed a massive contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers to have him earn $33 million annually.
Wilson sits in the fifth spot amongst his fellow receivers with a $32.5 million annual salary. That's not too shabby, especially for being the youngest out of the receivers named thus far. Wilson's deal is actually the largest in NFL history on a per annum basis for a player with three or fewer years of experience, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
This is quite the increase for Wilson as he was set to earn $6.5 million on his rookie contract in 2025. Instead, he will enter his fourth NFL season as one of the highest-paid receivers in the league.