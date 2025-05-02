SI

Which States Had the Most Players Selected in the NFL Draft?

41 states, D.C., Canada, and Australia contributed to the 257 draftees.

Mike Kadlick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell points to a fan in the crowd at the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell points to a fan in the crowd at the 2025 NFL Draft. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
With the 2025 NFL draft having come and gone, the 257 players selected will now be given a chance to make a professional roster over the coming weeks and months heading into the regular season.

Following the conclusion of the weekend, NFL communications released a look at where the draftees came from, noting that 246 high schools across 41 states and the District of Columbia contributed to the 257 players selected.

Additionally, they added that for the 19th time in the last 20 seasons, at least one player who attended high school outside of the United States was drafted. In 2025, Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw—drafted in the 6th round—attended high school in New South Wales, Australia, and San Francisco 49ers QB Kurtis Rourke—drafted in the 7th—attended high school in Ontario, Canada.

Of the 41 states (and D.C.) represented, which ones had the most players drafted? Here's a look:

2025 NFL Draft Players By State

State

Players Drafted

Texas

37

Florida

26

Georgia

22

California

16

Louisiana

10

Virginia

10

Alabama

9

Michigan

9

South Carolina

9

Maryland

8

North Carolina

8

Ohio

7

Massachusetts

6

New Jersey

6

Arizona

5

Kansas

5

Pennsylvania

5

Washington

5

Illinois

4

Iowa

4

Minnesota

4

Missouri

4

Wisconsin

4

Colorado

3

Indiana

3

Mississippi

3

Tennessee

3

Utah

3

Hawaii

2

Montana

2

Nebraska

2

International

2

Arkansas

1

District of Columbia

1

Idaho

1

Kentucky

1

Nevada

1

New York

1

Oklahoma

1

Oregon

1

South Dakota

1

West Virginia

1

