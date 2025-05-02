Which States Had the Most Players Selected in the NFL Draft?
With the 2025 NFL draft having come and gone, the 257 players selected will now be given a chance to make a professional roster over the coming weeks and months heading into the regular season.
Following the conclusion of the weekend, NFL communications released a look at where the draftees came from, noting that 246 high schools across 41 states and the District of Columbia contributed to the 257 players selected.
Additionally, they added that for the 19th time in the last 20 seasons, at least one player who attended high school outside of the United States was drafted. In 2025, Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw—drafted in the 6th round—attended high school in New South Wales, Australia, and San Francisco 49ers QB Kurtis Rourke—drafted in the 7th—attended high school in Ontario, Canada.
Of the 41 states (and D.C.) represented, which ones had the most players drafted? Here's a look:
2025 NFL Draft Players By State
State
Players Drafted
Texas
37
Florida
26
Georgia
22
California
16
Louisiana
10
Virginia
10
Alabama
9
Michigan
9
South Carolina
9
Maryland
8
North Carolina
8
Ohio
7
Massachusetts
6
New Jersey
6
Arizona
5
Kansas
5
Pennsylvania
5
Washington
5
Illinois
4
Iowa
4
Minnesota
4
Missouri
4
Wisconsin
4
Colorado
3
Indiana
3
Mississippi
3
Tennessee
3
Utah
3
Hawaii
2
Montana
2
Nebraska
2
International
2
Arkansas
1
District of Columbia
1
Idaho
1
Kentucky
1
Nevada
1
New York
1
Oklahoma
1
Oregon
1
South Dakota
1
West Virginia
1