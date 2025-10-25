Why Jerry Jones Still Thinks Micah Parsons Trade Was a Win-Win After Three-Sack Game
As star pass rusher Micah Parsons comes off a monster game with three sacks for the Packers in their win over the Cardinals last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still isn't wavering in his decision to make the trade that sent Parsons to Green Bay for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and a pair of first-round picks.
Jones has explained why he felt Dallas needed to move on from Parsons since the blockbuster deal went down, harping on turning the star into numerous assets that can help the Cowboys in the long run. He also stressed that dealing Parsons for Clark would help Dallas stop the run.
The big trade ended a contentious stalemate between both parties and Jones remains confident in his decision to send Parsons to Green Bay even after Sunday's big performance in Arizona.
“I expected that,” Jones said via The Athletic's Dianna Russini. “When I made the trade, I thought both sides would do well—us with Clark and the picks, and him up there. We both have good days, and we have our picks.
“The numbers got Micah, not me. He’s elite, but we were better off with numbers of players. It had nothing to do with contracts or agents. I’d love to have Micah plus everything I got. But I can’t. That’s the cap.”
Last month, Jones said that "one guy doesn't do it" when discussing the trade and its impact on Dallas' defense. He mentioned his reluctance to allocate a massive amount of the team's cap space to one player, instead hoping to spread those funds across many players and positions.
Ahead of the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline, he admitted to Russini if he could add one player it would be on the defensive side, but not a pass rusher. The Cowboys have allowed 989 rushing yards through seven games this year, the most across the league aside from the Dolphins. Their pass defense needs help, too, as their 260.3 passing yards allowed per game is the worst mark in the NFL. At 3-3-1, Dallas seems to be buyers at the deadline. We'll see if and how they choose to upgrade their defense.
Parsons has 5.5 sacks through his first six games with the Packers, including one in his return to Dallas in Week 4, which ended in a 40-40 tie. Green Bay's rush defense is allowing just 76.5 yards per game on the ground, a number that's second in the NFL behind the Seahawks.