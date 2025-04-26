Why Shedeur Sanders Can’t Return to Play for Colorado After NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders suffered one of the worst draft slides in NFL history in the 2025 NFL draft, leading some to wonder whether the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback should return to school in the fall.
The kicker, of course, is that he can't.
Fox analyst Joel Klatt first raised the subject after Sanders fell out of the second round on Day 2 on Friday and theorized whether Sanders could go back to college.
Under the NCAA's rules, once a player declares for the draft, they automatically forego their remaining eligibility to play college football. This applies to players who go undrafted as well.
In football as opposed to other sports, declaring for the draft equates to a player committing to a professional career and thereby giving up their amateur status for good.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio suggested Friday night that Sanders could test the boundaries of the NCAA and be the first player to try to return to college after the NFL draft, but that obviously is no guarantee.
For now, Sanders remains stuck in limbo awaiting his NFL fate on Day 3, where he'll be at best the QB6 behind Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel.