Will Campbell Reveals He's Worn Same Game Day Underwear for Over Five Years
The New England Patriots knew they were getting one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL draft when they selected LSU's Will Campbell fourth overall last weekend. What they may not have known, however, is how superstitious he is.
In an interview with the Patriots' social media team on his way from Green Bay to Foxborough for his introductory press conference, the 21-year-old revealed quite the routine he goes through on game day.
"I have a lot [of superstitions]," Campbell said. "Every Friday, well now it'll be Saturday, I eat the same thing from dinner, breakfast, lunch and pre-game meal."
He then shared that he not only wears the same underwear under his pants for every game, but that it's the same pair he's worn since his sophomore year (!) of high school in 2019.
"They're barely hanging on," he chuckled. "But I'll be able to make 'em work."
Hopefully, for quarterback Drake Maye's sake, this superstition of Campbell's also includes giving his underwear a good wash in between contests.