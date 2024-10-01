Brian Callahan Commits to Will Levis as Titans Starting Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans picked up their first win of the season on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins, despite starting quarterback Will Levis exiting during the first quarter after sustaining a shoulder injury.
Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph entered the game in place of the injured Levis and guided the Titans to a win, though his performance was far from a masterclass.
After the game, Brian Callahan told reporters that Levis would 100% return to his role as the starting quarterback when healthy, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The Titans head coach noted that Levis sustained an AC joint injury and would be undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.
Tennessee has a bye week in Week 5, so Levis will get some additional time to rest up and recuperate after hurting his shoulder on Monday night.
With Levis sidelined, Rudolph completed 9-of-17 pass attempts for 85 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions as the Titans operated conservatively on offense and leaned more heavily on their rushing attack. Levis attempted just four passes on Monday, completing three of them with the other being an interception to Emmanuel Ogbah.
Levis has struggled this year, leading the NFL with nine turnovers including six interceptions. Still, Callahan isn't ready to hand the keys to the offense over to Rudolph just yet, it seems.
The Titans take the field again in Week 6 against the rival Indianapolis Colts, at which point Levis will hope to be back on the field.