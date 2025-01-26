No One Was More Excited for Will Shipley’s First TD Than Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles routed the Washington Commanders during Sunday night's NFC Championship, a 55-point performance fueled by rushing touchdowns from the unstoppable Saquon Barkley and signal-caller Jalen Hurts.
But rookie running back Will Shipley also had a score—the first of his NFL career. It started with an explosive 57-yard run to the red zone, and ended in a short rush for the TD. As has been the case throughout the season, Barkley was very hyped up for his fellow Eagle, and made sure to run over from the sidelines for a congrats.
Watch that reaction and interaction below:
Barkley gave Shipley a hat tip during his comments after the game, too.
"I want to give a shoutout to Will Shipley,' Barkley said. "He came in, finished it strong. We talk in the running back room about making plays. ... Will stepped up big for us."
The Eagles are now heading to Super Bowl LIX, their first championship appearance since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.