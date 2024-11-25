Saquon Barkley's Awesome Move After Teammate's TD Loved By NFL Fans
Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley had the best statistical game of his NFL career on Sunday night, running for two touchdowns and a career-high of 255 yards in a 37-20 blowout of the Los Angeles Rams.
And though Barkley was fired up after his own scores, it was his enthusiasm for fellow RB Kenneth Gainwell's 13-yard touchdown that drew the most attention.
It was Gainwell's first TD of the season, and Barkley ran off the sidelines to join wide receiver A.J. Brown in celebration. Watch the moment, which earned some praise across social media, below:
Barkley's epic performance Sunday night immediately spawned MVP chatter, and for good reason; the 27-year-old has now rushed for a league-topping 1,392 yards in just 11 games. This is his first season with the Birds, who signed him in free agency following a stint on the New York Giants.