SI

Saquon Barkley's Awesome Move After Teammate's TD Loved By NFL Fans

Barkley was fired up after Kenneth Gainwell's 13-yard touchdown.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles' RB Saquon Barkley congratulates RB Kenneth Gainwell after #14's first touchdown of the season.
Philadelphia Eagles' RB Saquon Barkley congratulates RB Kenneth Gainwell after #14's first touchdown of the season. / Twitter / Screenshot / Jordan Schultz
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley had the best statistical game of his NFL career on Sunday night, running for two touchdowns and a career-high of 255 yards in a 37-20 blowout of the Los Angeles Rams.

And though Barkley was fired up after his own scores, it was his enthusiasm for fellow RB Kenneth Gainwell's 13-yard touchdown that drew the most attention.

It was Gainwell's first TD of the season, and Barkley ran off the sidelines to join wide receiver A.J. Brown in celebration. Watch the moment, which earned some praise across social media, below:

Barkley's epic performance Sunday night immediately spawned MVP chatter, and for good reason; the 27-year-old has now rushed for a league-topping 1,392 yards in just 11 games. This is his first season with the Birds, who signed him in free agency following a stint on the New York Giants.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated and a proud graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She previously covered political news, sporting news, and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading, and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL