Xavier Worthy's Fiancée Granted Protective Order As She Alleges Domestic Violence
Tia Jones, the woman who accused Xavier Worthy of felony assault on March 7, was granted a temporary protective order against the Kansas City Chiefs receiver on Wednesday.
In Jones's application for the protective order, she claimed Worthy violently put his hands on her at least five different times over the last year, according to TMZ Sports.
In the document, Jones wrote that Worthy grabbed her throat with two hands and shook her in an incident around Valentine's Day when the two were arguing over his alleged infidelity. She also filed that their most recent—and most violent—physical altercation took place March 7, which led to his arrest.
Worthy was booked one on charge of assaulting a family/household member while impeding their breath or circulation. The Williamson County authorities decided not to charge Worthy on Sunday.
Jones's lawyer, Angelica Cogliano, said Thursday that any claims of the investigation around Worthy being closed are "patently false," via The Athletic. Jones's protective order will remain in place until a hearing on April 1.
Worthy has denied each allegation issued by Jones since his arrest on Friday.
"Unfortunately, false allegations continue to be made, this time in civil court,” Worthy's attorney Sam Bassett wrote in an email [via The Athletic]. “Today, the accuser returned items stolen from Mr. Worthy’s residence while he was in jail and there are items still missing from when he was incarcerated. Mr. Worthy maintains his innocence and stands by the conclusions of the district attorney after law enforcement’s review of Ms. Jones’ unfounded allegations."
The Chiefs and the NFL most recently issued a statement Saturday, both stating they are aware of the matter and are "gathering information."
Worthy was selected by the Chiefs with the No. 28 pick of the 2024 NFL draft. He tallied 742 total yards on 79 touches and nine total touchdowns in 17 regular-season games as a rookie.
Worthy and Jones got engaged in July 2024.