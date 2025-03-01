SI

Xavier Worthy Had Ice-Cold Reaction to Isaiah Bond Failing to Break 40-Yard Dash Record

The Chiefs receiver still holds a slice of NFL history.

Liam McKeone

Xavier Worthy was not sad to see Isaiah Bond fail to break his 40-yard dash record
Xavier Worthy was not sad to see Isaiah Bond fail to break his 40-yard dash record / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
There were many eyes on Texas receiver Isaiah Bond on Saturday afternoon after the incoming draft prospect boldly declared his plans to run the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL combine history. To do so he needed to run a 4.2, which would beat Xavier Worthy's 4.21 record set just one year ago at this time.

Unfortunately for Bond he was unable to back up his words, and the wideout ended up clocking a 4.39 in two attempts—which is still very fast, but obviously not record-breaking fast. And when such a proclamation falls flat, the backlash begins. As well as the gloating from the current record-holder.

Shortly after Bond failed to break Worthy's record, the Chiefs wideout tweeted, "There's fast then there's me."

A well-deserved victory lap for Worthy, who will go another year as the fastest player to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

