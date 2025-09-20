Xavier Worthy Injury Update: Is Chiefs WR Playing Week 3 vs. Giants?
It appears the Chiefs will be without Xavier Worthy again in Week 3.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday that Worthy is "not expected to play" against the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Worthy was a limited participant in practice all week.
Worthy has been out with a shoulder injury since he collided with teammate Travis Kelce in the first quarter of the Chiefs' 27-21 loss to the Chargers in Week 1. The 2024 first-round pick was the Chiefs' second-leading receiver last season, catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns.
Sitting 0-2 for the first time since 2014—coach Andy Reid's second year in Kansas City—quarterback Patrick Mahomes & Co. will have to find a spark in the offense without the speedster Worthy.
With Worthy out, who will the Chiefs turn to in the receiving game?
Kansas City remains a bit shorthanded at receiver. Rashee Rice will serve the third game of his six-game suspension this week and won't return until a Week 7 matchup against the Raiders.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has been Mahomes's favorite target so far this season. Through two games, Brown leads the Chiefs in targets (21), receptions (15) and receiving yards (129). Kelce is second in those three categories with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets.
Four other players have seen five or more targets from Mahomes: receivers Tyquan Thornton (9) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (8), tight end Noah Gray (6) and running back Isiah Pacheco (5).