Zac Taylor Clarifies Joe Burrow’s Status Ahead of Ravens-Bengals Thanksgiving Game
Despite Joe Burrow being a full participant in two Bengals practices last week, Cincinnati chose to start Joe Flacco on Sunday vs. the Patriots. So, when does coach Zac Taylor think Burrow will start?
It sounds like Burrow is likely to return to the field on Thanksgiving vs. the Ravens. Taylor told the media on Monday that he “anticipates him playing.” Although Taylor didn’t make the official determination on Monday, it seems like Burrow will get the start barring any setbacks this week.
Fans will get to watch Burrow back in action on a prime-time stage against an AFC North rival—you couldn’t have written it up any better.
The quarterback suffered a grade 3 turf toe injury in Week 2, and he’s been out since. He was originally expected to return in December at the earliest following surgery, but Burrow is weeks ahead of schedule.
The Bengals are in need of a spark from Burrow as they are 3–8 through the season. It seems unlikely for Cincinnati to make the playoffs at this point, but maybe they could jump up the AFC North standings if anything. The Bengals are currently tied for the bottom with the Browns. Beating the AFC North-leading Ravens on Thursday would be a start.
Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson both out vs. Ravens
Even though Taylor had good news to share about Burrow on Monday, he had unfortunate updates on two of his star players, receiver Tee Higgins and defensive star Trey Hendrickson. Both of them will be out in Thursday’s game.
Higgins went out late in Sunday’s game with a concussion. Hendrickson has been out for about a month after he suffered a hip injury. It’s still not his time to return to the field it seems.